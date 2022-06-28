International Health Insurance Market Analysis Report 2022 - Global Shift Eastwards as the USA/Europe Axis Gives Way Reluctantly to a China/Asia/Africa Axis
DUBLIN, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "International Health Insurance 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
International private medical insurance is flourishing. There are more globally mobile individuals than ever before - and employers are building businesses in more diverse countries.
IPMI as health insurance without borders is the future of health insurance for all people irrespective of their country of nationality, residence or current domicile.
Compulsory insurance, voluntary top up covers, differences between what you can sell to locals and expatriates, rules on overseas investors, local partnerships, economic sanctions, and even local politics are all things that insurers and brokers must understand.
The latest information, facts and figures on international health insurance for ex-pats, third-country nationals, domestic nationals and global nomads
The global demand for health insurance is rising fast
There are opportunities for health insurers and brokers
The numbers of expatriates is rising and will increase
IPMI and PMI are no longer separate
Locals, students, digital nomads and NGO workers need cover
More countries are making health insurance compulsory
Healthcare and health insurance are becoming intertwined
Technology will change how insurers, brokers and customers interact
There are more opportunities than ever for insurers and brokers to sell health insurance globally to locals and internationals.
There have been several new entrants to the global healthcare insurance and ancillary services market, long dominated by a small handful of existing insurance companies. Regional insurers and brokers are active in the sector.
The IPMI market is always shifting with market exits and entrants.
There is a global shift Eastwards as the USA/Europe axis gives way reluctantly to a China/Asia/Africa axis.
Being no longer possible to just offer IPMI offshore, due to compulsory insurance, tighter regulation and a rising rife of nationalism- global players have to invest in offices, partnerships and deciding which markets to be in.
There is a massive rise in IPMI and PMI offerings from regional groups, local groups and single country insurers.
Three big partnership deals are changing the face of IPMI-Aetna/Allianz, Allianz/ Sanlam and Bupa/Generali.
Key Topics Covered:
INTRODUCTION
IPMI MARKET
OVERVIEW
MARKET CHANGES
Background - IPMI market in 2022
The three big partnership deals
Aetna and Allianz
Allianz and Sanlam
Bupa and Generali
Health insurers A to Z
Brokers agents and MGA/MGUs A to Z
Countries A to Z
HOT TOPIC
Invasion of Ukraine
GROWING NEED FOR IPMI
Global Migration
Diaspora
International students
Temporary foreign workers
Expatriates
INTERNATIONAL HEALTH INSURANCE NUMBERS
Global premium figures
LATEST INSURER AND BROKER RESEARCH
Ageing workforce
Executive wellbeing
Expatriate health concerns
Expats on living abroad
France employee healthcare
Global employee benefits
Global health benefits
Global health insurance costs and trends
Global health insurance trends
Global insurance
Global medical price trends
Global medical trends
Global mobility
Global multinationals and corporate transfers
Global private healthcare
Healthcare in 2040
Healthcare and wellbeing 2040
Health insurance for ex-pats
Health insurance pricing trends
International health insurance
International mobility strategy
International schools
Mental health
Millennials
Online purchase
USA Employee benefits
USA employer medical costs
OTHER RECENT RESEARCH
Digital nomads
Insurance brands
USA health insurers
Working abroad
NEW GLOBAL TRENDS
Businesses and consumers
Chronic condition management
Diaspora cover for relatives
Digital nomads
Employer health support to employees and families
Managing general agents
Merging health insurance and healthcare
Millennials
Partnering with global insurers
Remote health services
Sending people overseas
Seniors
Short assignments
Short-term cover
REGIONAL TRENDS
AFRICA
ASIA PACIFIC
Asian health
Healthcare in Asia
Health insurance market potential Asia-Pacific
Asia medical benefits
Health at a Glance: Asia Pacific
EUROPE
Health at a Glance: Europe
LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN
Health at a Glance: Latin America & the Caribbean
Latin America health insurance potential
MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA
Middle East and North Africa outlook
Replacing foreigners with citizens
Health insurance market potential Middle East
Healthcare in UAE
THE FUTURE
The future
Health insurers need to offer more
IPMI in 2022
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/83sayb
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-health-insurance-market-analysis-report-2022---global-shift-eastwards-as-the-usaeurope-axis-gives-way-reluctantly-to-a-chinaasiaafrica-axis-301576724.html
SOURCE Research and Markets