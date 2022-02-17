U.S. markets closed

/C O R R E C T I O N -- International Isotopes Inc./

  • INIS

In the news release, INTERNATIONAL ISOTOPES INC. COMPLETION OF A MODIFICATION TO EXTEND THE MATURITY DATE OF ITS SERIES C PREFERRED STOCK, issued 17-Feb-2022 by International Isotopes Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the headline should read "INTERNATIONAL ISOTOPES INC. ANNOUNCES APPROVAL OF A MODIFICATION TO EXTEND THE MATURITY DATE OF ITS SERIES C PREFERRED STOCK" rather than "INTERNATIONAL ISOTOPES INC. COMPLETION OF A MODIFICATION TO EXTEND THE MATURITY DATE OF ITS SERIES C PREFERRED STOCK" as well as related changes throughout as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

INTERNATIONAL ISOTOPES INC. ANNOUNCES APPROVAL OF A MODIFICATION TO EXTEND THE MATURITY DATE OF ITS SERIES C PREFERRED STOCK

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Isotopes Inc. (OTCQB: INIS) ("International Isotopes" or "INIS") has announced the approval of a modification to the term of its Series C Preferred stock. The modification extends the maturity date of the Series C Preferred for approximately one year to February 28, 2023. All other terms in the Series C Preferred stock remain unchanged.

The modification to extend the maturity date of the Series C Preferred stock was approved by obtaining majority consent of the Series C Preferred stockholders. INIS requested the extension to allow the Company to execute several of the Company's near-term business development initiatives. The amendment has been filed with the Secretary of State of the State of Texas.

Steve Laflin, CEO of INIS commented, "We wish to extend our appreciation to our Series C Preferred stockholders for approving this modification to extend the maturity date of our Series C Preferred Stock. The Company has several near-term new business development initiatives, and this modification allows us to make better use of cash reserves to address those opportunities."

About International Isotopes Inc.
International Isotopes Inc. supplies sodium iodide I-131 as an FDA approved generic drug product and manufactures a full range of nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards. The Company also provides cobalt-60 products for medical and industrial applications.

International Isotopes Inc. Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements with respect to the Company's future growth expectations. Information contained in such forward-looking statements is based on current expectations and is subject to change. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements of International Isotopes Inc. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Other factors, which could materially affect such forward-looking statements, can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Investors, potential investors, and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and International Isotopes, Inc. and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

David Drewitz
Creative Options Communications
Investor and Public Relations
david@creativeoptionscommunications.com
www.creativeoptionsmaketing.com
Phone: 972-814-5723

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-isotopes-inc-announces-completion-of-a-modification-to-extend-the-maturity-date-of-its-series-c-preferred-stock-301484767.html

SOURCE International Isotopes Inc.

