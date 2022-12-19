The International Kennel Club of Chicago and The American Kennel Club Announce Multi-Year Exclusive Media Partnership with CBS for Upcoming Chicagoland Dog Shows

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Kennel Club of Chicago (IKC) and The American Kennel Club (AKC) have signed a multi-year exclusive broadcast agreement designating CBS Chicago as the official media partner for the Great American Dog Show to be held on January 6-8, 2023, at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center and the Chicago Dog Show, to be held August 25-27 at McCormick Place in Chicago. The agreement gives CBS Chicago rights to exclusively broadcast four half-hour television specials promoting the Dog Shows on both CBS2 and the CBS News Chicago streaming channel.

Great American Dog Show

CBS Chicago will feature exclusive IKC and AKC content on both CBS2 and the CBS News Chicago streaming channel throughout the partnership. In January 2023, IKC and AKC content will be featured in various programs in advance of the Great American Dog Show. Then in August 2023, a television special, The Road to The Chicago Challenge Cup, will air on CBS Chicago's broadcast and streaming platforms. Additional content and specials will air in 2024 as well.

"We are extremely excited to be bringing dog shows back to Chicago in a big way and to announce this media partnership with CBS," said Scott Pfeil, President of IKC Chicago. "Chicago ranks 8th among all U.S. cities for its dog-to-human ratio, with more than 22 dogs for every 100 Chicagoans, and we're pleased that dog lovers will once again be able to experience the excitement of watching their favorite dogs compete for top prizes, whether it be at home on TV, or by showing up to one of the two live shows coming in 2023."

The three-day Great American Dog Show experience will include multiple vendors, sponsors and exhibitors providing area dog-lovers with insights into the best new products and services to support the health, grooming, training and wellbeing of their own furry friends. One day general admission tickets start at $25, with discounts for seniors and children. Additionally, VIP tickets offer access to an exclusive lounge area, complimentary food and drink, free coat check, and other exciting benefits.

Adult ticket purchases will also be eligible for a $4 discount by voting for one of IKC's three charity partners: AKC Canine Health Foundation , American Heart Association, or United Way of Metro Chicago . IKC Chicago will then donate $2 to that charity.



1-Day General Admission 1-Day VIP Adults $25 ($21 w/ charity choice) $50 ($46 w/ charity choice) Seniors (65-and-over) $20 $50 Children (12-and-under) $15 $35

Those attending out of town can fly in and out of O'Hare International Airport, conveniently 15 minutes away from the convention center. Additionally, there are over 12 pet friendly hotels in town, and more than 200 restaurants within five miles of the event.

For information about how to purchase tickets go here, and for more information about the event, including vendor information, visit greatamericandogshow.com.

About The International Kennel Club of Chicago (IKC)

The IKC was originally established in 1900 as the Chicago Kennel Club. For years, IKC hosted the iconic, all breed International Kennel Club of Chicago Dog Show, the premier dog show in the Midwest and one of America's most prestigious events. A venerated Chicago tradition for decades, the show welcomed 60,000 guests and became an annual destination for thousands of families from across Chicagoland. Now under the new ownership of D. Scott Pfeil and Erika Wyatt, the Chicago Dog Shows return in 2023, bigger and better than ever.

