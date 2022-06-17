International Liquid Terminals Association Recognizes Colonial Pipeline Terminals for Safety

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colonial Pipeline Terminals has been recognized by the International Liquid Terminals Association (ILTA) with the Safety Excellence Award for its dedication to promoting a well-rounded safety culture, which includes management commitment, active employee participation, safety training, hazard identification and control, and safety program innovation.

"This award is a spectacular accomplishment for Colonial as a terminal operator in its first full year of operations and is a testament to our commitment to safety and Zero is Possible! mentality when it comes to incidents," said Senior Manager, Terminal Operations Zach Hauser. "At Colonial, we believe safety is essential to achieve organizational excellence. We integrate safety into everything we do operationally, and we strive for excellence through Colonial's Safety Management System."

Colonial continuously celebrates outstanding safety performance by its employees and contractors. Each year, "Safe Persons of the Year" are identified by senior leaders for demonstrating safety excellence. Darcy Small, Terminal Superintendent in the Charlotte Terminal, was recognized as the Terminal Team's Safe Person of the Year for leading her team with a strong safety focus throughout the transition to Colonial and during multiple large-scale projects in 2021.

Contractors are recognized during Colonial's Contractor Symposium. I.T.S. Pipeline Specialists recently received the "Safety Engagement and Commitment" and "Circle of Excellence" awards for their safe completion of multiple projects, including a large expansion project at the Charlotte Terminal, with zero incidents and proactive safety engagement.

Colonial Enterprises Inc. entered the terminal business in Q4 2020 when it launched a new subsidiary, Colonial Pipeline Terminals, and purchased three refined product terminals. The terminal business was a natural extension of the overall strategy to diversify the Colonial Enterprises portfolio and to serve customers in new ways. Colonial Pipeline Company, a subsidiary of Colonial Enterprises, is the largest refined petroleum pipeline in the United States, transporting more than 100 million gallons of fuel daily.

Each year, ILTA collects safety data from its terminal member companies and shares its findings in a report for their use in benchmarking and continued safety awareness. Colonial was selected following ILTA's comprehensive review of safety records, proactive initiatives and actions taken in 2021 to advance terminal safety and overall industry safety performance. The award was presented June 14 at ILTA's Conference and Trade Show in Houston, Texas.

About Colonial Pipeline Terminals: Colonial Pipeline Terminals, a subsidiary of Colonial Enterprises Inc. and affiliate of Colonial Pipeline Company, is a growing provider of refined product truck terminal services in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. The company provides throughput and storage solutions for gasoline, diesel, biodiesel and ethanol products. Colonial Pipeline Terminals is uniquely focused on driver efficiency, inventory management and product automation. Services include automated biodiesel and ethanol blending, enhanced inventory reporting and management, and electronic data communication.

About Colonial Pipeline Company: Colonial Pipeline Company, founded in 1962, connects refineries ­– primarily located in the Gulf Coast ­– with customers and markets throughout the Southern and Eastern United States through a pipeline system that spans more than 5,500 miles. The company delivers refined petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, home heating oil, and fuel for the U.S. military. Colonial is committed to safety and environmental stewardship across its operations. More information about Colonial is available at www.colpipe.com .

