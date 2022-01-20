U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

International Lithium Association Welcomes Piedmont Lithium Inc. as Founding Associate Member

ILiA
·3 min read

Piedmont Lithium Inc. has joined the International Lithium Association (ILiA) as a founding Associate Member.

International Lithium Association (ILiA)

International Lithium Association (ILiA)
International Lithium Association (ILiA)
International Lithium Association (ILiA)

LONDON, England, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Lithium Association (ILiA), a new not-for-profit trade body representing the global lithium industry, is delighted to welcome Piedmont Lithium Inc. as a founding Associate Member. Piedmont is developing a diversified portfolio of assets and mineral resources to support an integrated lithium business in the United States, enabling the transition to a net-zero world and the creation of a clean energy economy in America.

The Association is based in London, UK, and was established in late 2021 by the leading global lithium producers. Faced with rapid growth, change and attention, lithium producers saw an urgent need for the industry to form an association that could efficiently and effectively address common challenges, such as promoting a sustainable lithium supply chain. Membership of ILiA is open to the entire lithium supply chain, from producers, refiners, and battery materials producers to OEMs and recyclers.

ILiA's Secretary General, Roland Chavasse, stated, "On behalf of the membership we welcome Piedmont to our international community. The world is going to need a lot more lithium as demand for clean and affordable energy increases going forward. Piedmont adds value to the global voice of the lithium industry."

Austin Devaney, Piedmont's Chief Commercial Officer and delegate to ILiA, stated, "At Piedmont, our location in the renowned Carolina Tin Spodumene Belt of North Carolina, the cradle of the lithium industry, positions us to be one of the world's lowest cost producers of lithium hydroxide, and the most strategically located to serve the fast-growing U.S. electric vehicle supply chain. The unique geographic proximity of our resources and production operations to favorable transportation routes, prospective customers, and a skilled workforce base, should allow us to play a pivotal role in supporting America's move to the electrification of transportation and energy storage."

ILiA was formed earlier this year by leading lithium producers to support the industry during a time of unprecedented market growth. Driven by growth in electric vehicle production, demand for lithium is forecast to increase by almost six times in the period to 2040 according to Wood Mackenzie.

Anand Sheth, Founding Chairman of ILiA, explained that the Association represents more than 70% of global lithium production. The six founding Core Members of ILiA are Albemarle, SQM, Ganfeng Lithium, AMG Brazil, Allkem and Pilbara Minerals. The Association also currently has 15 founding Associate Members including representatives from new lithium mining projects (Rio Tinto), battery materials companies (BASF), battery manufacturers (SVOLT), and engineering companies (Hatch). Further details are available at www.lithium.org.

Further information

For further information please visit www.lithium.org, email info@lithium.org or contact:

Related Images






Image 1: International Lithium Association (ILiA)


The International Lithium Association is the global trade body for the lithium industry.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


