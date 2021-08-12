U.S. markets closed

International Media Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Common Stock, Rights and Warrants, Commencing August 17, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Media Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: IMAQU) (the "Company" or "IMAC") today announced that, commencing August 17, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the shares of the Company's common stock, rights and warrants included in the units.

No fractional rights or warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole rights and warrants will trade. The shares of common stock, rights and warrants that are separated will trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "IMAQ," 'IMAQR" and "IMAQW," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "IMAQU." Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of common stock, rights and warrants.

The offering of the units was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Chardan, 17 State Street, 21st Floor, New York, New York 10004, or by calling (646) 465-9001. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and became effective on July 28, 2021. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About International Media Acquisition Corp.
IMAC is led by founder Shibasish Sarkar (CEO). IMAC is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more businesses. Although there is no restriction or limitation on what industry or geographic region its target operates in, IMAC intends to pursue prospective targets in North America, Europe and Asia (excluding China) in the media and entertainment industry.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the search for an initial business combination, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

IMAC Contact:
Fatema Nagree
International Media Acquisition Corp.
+91 9867661126
fatema@imac.org.in

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-media-acquisition-corp-announces-the-separate-trading-of-its-common-stock-rights-and-warrants-commencing-august-17-2021-301353805.html

SOURCE International Media Acquisition Corp.

