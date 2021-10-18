International MiC Experts Gather in Hong Kong for the International Conference on Modular Integrated Construction 2021

HONG KONG, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised by the Construction Industry Council (CIC), the International Conference on Modular Integrated Construction (MiC) 2021 invited MiC experts from around the world on 29 September 2021 for a discussion on the development of MiC. Ir LAM Sai-hung, the then Permanent Secretary for Development (Works), Development Bureau of the HKSAR Government and Mr. CHAN Ka-kui, Chairman of the Construction Industry Council, delivered speeches to officiate the opening of the Conference.

A plenary discussion moderated by Ir Prof. Wei PAN (right), Executive Director of the Centre for Innovation in Construction and Infrastructure Development of the University of Hong Kong shared ways to drive MiC adoption and design application in building projects

Ir LAM Sai-hung, the then Permanent Secretary for Development (Works) addressed that Hong Kong is the best testing ground for MiC as there are many MiC building projects in the pipeline, and at the same time we have a convenient and competent manufacture base in the Greater Bay Area. He is confident that Hong Kong possesses the right potential to become a MiC centre for the world in the future showcasing the good application of this technology in different building uses.

Mr. CHAN Ka-kui, Chairman of the CIC mentioned that the most significant benefit of MiC to the construction industry and the society at large, is its assurance of higher safety standard and protection to the environment. Pilot MiC projects in Hong Kong have reinforced our confidence in MiC and he hopes they can convince industry practitioners that MiC are the right way forward for the construction industry. Chairman CHAN was grateful as speakers shared their invaluable experience in the Conference. He also invited the industry to work together for a safer and greener construction industry.

In his closing remarks, Ir Kenneth MO, Chairperson, DEVB/CIC Joint Working Group on MiC of the CIC mentioned that MiC improves quality, cost-control, and safety records, all through the fruitful joint efforts of government departments, consultants, contractors, and the work force. He states that the development of the MiC has been well recognised and believes that MiC will be one of the key development model of the construction methods.

In the Conference, 14 renowned local and international speakers from Mainland China, Japan, Singapore and the United Kingdom, shared the latest trends and their experience in MiC. Over 1,300 participants joined the Conference in person and online. There were constructive discussions on the design and application of MiC at the Conference. The Conference created a communication platform for MiC experts around the world to exchange knowledge on the latest trends and practical experience in MiC adoption.

