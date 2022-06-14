International Mines Ministers Summit Closes the Market

TORONTO, June 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Representatives from the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum, McCarthy Tétrault, The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, MineAfrica, and the Government of Canada, joined Dean McPherson, Head, Global Mining, TMX Group, to celebrate the 10th Annual International Mines Ministers Summit (IMMS) and close the market.

The Summit brought together ministers responsible for mining from around the world and provided an important setting for the global mining community to explore challenges and opportunities affecting the industry. This year's Summit focused on the theme of ESG Developments in Africa's Mining Sector. Discussions focused on how to reduce emissions while also increasing production of metals, such as lithium, nickel and copper, that are essential to achieve net zero. The Summit was held during the PDAC 2022 Convention.

