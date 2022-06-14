U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,735.48
    -14.15 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,364.83
    -151.91 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,828.35
    +19.12 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,707.83
    -6.77 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.07
    -1.86 (-1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.80
    -22.00 (-1.20%)
     

  • Silver

    21.00
    -0.25 (-1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0420
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4830
    +0.1170 (+3.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1998
    -0.0136 (-1.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.5600
    +1.1540 (+0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,450.58
    -1,582.72 (-6.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    463.93
    -4.32 (-0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.46
    -18.35 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,629.86
    -357.54 (-1.32%)
     

International Mines Ministers Summit Closes the Market

·1 min read

TORONTO, June 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Representatives from the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum, McCarthy Tétrault, The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, MineAfrica, and the Government of Canada, joined Dean McPherson, Head, Global Mining, TMX Group, to celebrate the 10th Annual International Mines Ministers Summit (IMMS) and close the market.

The Summit brought together ministers responsible for mining from around the world and provided an important setting for the global mining community to explore challenges and opportunities affecting the industry. This year's Summit focused on the theme of ESG Developments in Africa's Mining Sector. Discussions focused on how to reduce emissions while also increasing production of metals, such as lithium, nickel and copper, that are essential to achieve net zero. The Summit was held during the PDAC 2022 Convention.

On June 15, 2021, PDAC, the World Economic Forum and The Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals and Sustainable Development co-hosted the seventh annual International Mines Ministers Summit (IMMS). The Summit brought together ministers responsible for mining from around the world.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/14/c5134.html

