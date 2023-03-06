International Mines Ministers Summit Closes the Market

TORONTO, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Representatives from the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum, McCarthy Tétrault, The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, MineAfrica, and the Government of Canada, joined Dean McPherson, Head, Global Mining, TMX Group, to celebrate the eighth Annual International Mines Ministers Summit (IMMS) and close the market.

On March 6, 2023, PDAC, the World Economic Forum and The Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals and Sustainable Development co-hosted the eighth annual International Mines Ministers Summit (IMMS).

The Summit brings together ministers responsible for mineral exploration and mining from around the world, along with representatives from industry and civil society, providing an important setting to discuss challenges and opportunities affecting mineral exploration and development around the globe. The 2023 Summit focused on the concept of circular economies and how the mineral industry can fill gaps in circularity. Discussions focused on how to balance rights and responsibilities of governments and industry in transitioning to a low-carbon future and how to bolster critical mineral production to drive this transition. The Summit was held during the PDAC 2023 Convention.

