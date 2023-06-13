International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) shareholders have earned a 25% CAGR over the last three years

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) shareholders have seen the share price rise 97% over three years, well in excess of the market return (36%, not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 26% in the last year.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, International Money Express achieved compound earnings per share growth of 39% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 25% average annual increase in the share price. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that International Money Express has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at International Money Express' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, International Money Express' total shareholder return last year was 26%. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 25%. The improving returns to shareholders suggests the stock is becoming more popular with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for International Money Express you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

