International Paper Agrees to Buy DS Smith for $7.2 Billion

Jamie Nimmo and Ilena Peng
2 min read
0
In this article:

(Bloomberg) -- International Paper Co. agreed to buy DS Smith Plc for £5.8 billion ($7.2 billion), besting rival suitor Mondi Plc in the battle for the UK packaging company.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The all-stock transaction would create a global leader in packaging, International Paper said in a statement Tuesday. The US company agreed to pay 0.1285 new shares of International Paper for each DS Smith share, or about 415 pence based on the share prices of both companies as of late March, when the US company went public with its interest.

The formal agreement gives International Paper the backing of DS Smith’s board, though Mondi could still return with a competing offer. Adding DS Smith will strengthen International Paper’s position in Europe and the US, outgoing Chief Executive Officer Mark Sutton said on a call with analysts and investors.

The two growing regions “represent the two largest profit pools globally for sustainable packaging,” a priority for International Paper, Sutton said.

International Paper shares fell less than 1% as of 10:21 a.m. in New York, while DS Smith declined 3.4% to 395.6 pence in London as investors anticipated an end to the takeover battle.

Shares of Mondi, which declined to comment on its interest in DS Smith, slipped 1.3%.

Based on Monday’s closing prices, the deal values DS Smith shares at 379 pence each, said Cole Hathorn, an analyst with Jefferies in London. “In our view, given competitive tensions, DS Smith shareholders were hoping for a bump in cash to the initial non-binding offers,” he wrote in a note.

Upon completion, International Paper shareholders will own about 66% of the combined company, which will seek a secondary listing in London.

Paper Deals

Combining DS Smith with International Paper would further a post-Covid consolidation trend in the paper and packaging sector. Smurfit Kappa Group Plc agreed last year to acquire WestRock Co. to create an Irish-American powerhouse.

International Paper Chief Financial Officer Tim Nicholls said the company doesn’t anticipate “major regulatory issues” and that any hurdles “would be minimal, if anything.”

The industry benefited from a surge in demand during the pandemic as consumers under lockdown ordered more goods online. The sector then had to weather a slowdown as e-commerce returned to more normal levels.

DS Smith traces its roots back to a box-making business started by the Smith family in East London in 1940. It is one of the world’s largest cardboard box makers and produces packaging for everything from cereal boxes to Amazon parcels.

Chief Executive Officer Miles Roberts plans to retire and will step down by the end of November, DS Smith said in December.

--With assistance from Gerson Freitas Jr., Lisa Pham and Eric Pfanner.

(Updates with analyst, company comments throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • There are 10% fewer freight brokerages than there were 1 year ago – WTT

    Now on demand on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner is joined by Kevin Hill; Chris Hayes'; Troy Wittanen; Rob McCuthcheon The post There are 10% fewer freight brokerages than there were 1 year ago – WTT appeared first on FreightWaves.

  • International Paper to Buy DS Smith for $7.2 Billion in All-Share Deal

    International Paper has agreed to buy London-listed peer DS Smith for roughly $7.2 billion in an all-share deal, outgunning a rival bid from Mondi to form a global packaging leader.

  • BofA Shares Drop as Charge-Offs for Soured Loans Top Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. reported elevated expenses and charge-offs for soured loans that were higher than analysts expected, failing to satisfy investors with a gain in its trading business.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelUS Two-Year Yield Eyes 5% Before Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapMicrosoft Invests $1.5 Billion in UAE’s G42 in Pivot From ChinaIran’s

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock's Prognosis Is Improving

    Medical Properties Trust is making excellent progress on its plan to boost its liquidity.

  • My Top Stock to Avoid in 2024

    Large language models like ChatGPT totally disrupted this business.

  • Biden Moves to Finalize First Set of Alternative Student-Debt Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s administration is moving closer to finalizing its “Plan B” to offer broad relief for student-loan borrowers, a signature initiative with implications for his reelection hopes in November.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelUS Two-Year Yield Eyes 5% Before Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapMicrosoft Invests $1.5 Billion in UAE’s G42 in Pi

  • Yellen ‘Fully’ Expects Fresh Sanctions on Iran in Coming Days

    (Bloomberg) -- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that the US will strengthen its sanctions on Iran within days after the nation’s recent attack on Israel.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelUS Two-Year Yield Eyes 5% Before Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapMicrosoft Invests $1.5 Billion in UAE’s G42 in Pivot From ChinaIran’s Conflict With Israel Puts US Ally Jordan

  • IMF expects central banks to cut rates in second half of 2024 as inflation falls

    Global central banks will begin cutting interest rates in the second half of the year as inflation declines, according to a new outlook from the IMF.

  • 1 Stock I Wouldn't Touch With a 10-Foot Pole

    I am a dividend investor, and I prize dividend consistency. I just can't trust what this high-yield income stock says about its dividend.

  • 1 Ridiculously Undervalued Growth Stock Down 87% to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Investors rarely get a chance to buy growth stocks at such depressed valuations.