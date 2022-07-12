U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,818.80
    -35.63 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,981.33
    -192.51 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,264.73
    -107.87 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,728.18
    -3.83 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.64
    -8.45 (-8.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,724.00
    -7.70 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    18.81
    -0.26 (-1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0039
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9580
    -0.0330 (-1.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1889
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8170
    -0.6030 (-0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,478.08
    -926.37 (-4.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    416.21
    -11.17 (-2.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,209.86
    +13.27 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,336.66
    -475.64 (-1.77%)
     

International Paper Declares Dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IP
    Watchlist

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4625 per share for the period from July 1, 2022, to September 30, 2022, inclusive, on the common stock, par value $1.00. This dividend is payable on September 15, 2022, to holders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2022.

International Paper logo. (PRNewsfoto/International Paper)
International Paper logo. (PRNewsfoto/International Paper)

Today, the company also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share for the period from July 1, 2022, to September 30, 2022, inclusive, on the cumulative $4.00 preferred stock of the Company. This dividend is also payable on September 15, 2022, to holders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2022.

About International Paper
International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global supplier of renewable fiber-based products. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce, and pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal care products that promote health and wellness. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 38,000 colleagues globally. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2021 were $19.4 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting InternationalPaper.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-paper-declares-dividend-301584987.html

SOURCE International Paper

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats weigh a range of tax increases in revived Build Back Better plan

    President Biden’s Build Back Better plan was left for dead last December — but pieces of it have shown signs of life.

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • 10 Best Undervalued Automobile Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at 10 best undervalued automobile stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the automobile industry, you can go directly to 5 Best Undervalued Automobile Stocks to Buy Now. According to IBISWorld, the global car and automobile manufacturing industry is worth $2.9 trillion by […]

  • China EV maker BYD stock falls on speculation Buffett will sell shares

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses rumors that Warren Buffett has plans to sell shares of BYD stock.

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman Thinks Stocks Are More Attractive Than Bonds Right Now; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    As fears of recession and the prospect of more aggressive interest rate rises become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Leon Cooperman. Cooperman built his $2.5 billion fortune after founding Omega Advisors, which he now runs as a family office. Cooperman is mostly retired today, but he keeps his fingers on the pulse of the market. And now, he finds that in the midst of weakness, stocks may show the strongest signs of life. Explaining his stan

  • ARK's Wood says Fed is making a 'mistake,' sees stocks bottoming

    The Federal Reserve is ignoring signs of deflation as it continues its aggressive interest rate-hike plan to combat inflation and will soon be forced to make a dovish pivot, star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest said in a webinar on Tuesday. "The market has figured out the Fed is making a mistake," Wood said, leaving U.S. stocks "in a bottoming process." Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing fund of 2020 thanks to bets on companies like Zoom Video Communications Inc which soared during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, cited declines in copper, oil and gold prices as signs that fears of sustained inflation are overblown.

  • Stock market faces inflation test Wednesday: Here are ‘good, bad and ugly’ scenarios

    The June consumer-price index won't reflect the latest drop in commodity prices, but that doesn't mean it won't have a serious impact on markets.

  • The CPI Inflation Rate May Hit 9%; Dow Jones Rally Stalls

    Wednesday's CPI inflation rate data should show a new 40-year high. Here's what it means for Federal Reserve policy.

  • Gap CEO Syngal Fired After Failing to Rescue Struggling Retailer

    (Bloomberg) -- Gap Inc. fell on Tuesday as rising costs and discounts thwarted Sonia Syngal’s turnaround after 2 1/2 years as chief executive officer of the clothing retailer. Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Thirteen ‘Perfect Storms’ That Are Sweeping the World Right NowPeloton to Stop In-House Bike Production as Part of TurnaroundChairman Bob Martin is taking over

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. With the looming threat of rising interest rates, dividend stocks are becoming the only feasible option for […]

  • Why Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Is On Fire Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ORMP) are having a banner day today. Specifically, the company's stock price rose by as much as 40% on extremely high volume early on in Tuesday's trading session. What's causing investors to rush into this small-cap biotech stock?

  • Nvidia Stock-Price Cuts Are Piling Up. Wall Street Is Getting Worried.

    The vast majority of analysts tracking the chip maker continue to rate it at Buy or Overweight, even as the shares slide.

  • Musk's Tesla stock sale windfall dwarfs Twitter loss

    Elon Musk's attempt to scrap his purchase of Twitter Inc may leave the world's wealthiest person in a stronger financial position than before he unveiled the $44 billion deal, with billions of dollars in cash from selling Tesla shares now sitting in the bank. After Musk on Friday tore up his April 25 agreement to buy the social media platform, with Twitter promising to force him to make good, the two sides face a potentially drawn-out legal battle that could still cost Musk billions of dollars, according to legal experts. Whatever the outcome may be, the Tesla chief executive for now appears to be sitting on around $8.5 billion in cash raised from selling shares of the automaker late in April to finance the Twitter acquisition.

  • Oil prices fall as IEA warns energy crisis may worsen

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss the energy markets as oil prices decline.

  • Endo Moving Toward Bankruptcy Filing Without Opioid Settlement Deal

    Without a deal with opioid plaintiffs after years of negotiations, the pharmaceutical company is considering filing for bankruptcy as a means to restructure its more than $8 billion of debt and thousands of outstanding lawsuits, according to people familiar with the matter.

  • Walmart Gives Embattled Tesla Rival Canoo a Lifeline

    Canoo, the young electric-vehicle manufacturer, is the subject of speculation due to a delicate financial situation.

  • Microsoft lays off a portion of its workforce as part of a 'realignment'

    Microsoft today became the latest Big Tech company to cut jobs during a period of mounting economic uncertainty. Bloomberg reports that the Redmond firm is "realigning business groups and roles" after the close of its fiscal year (on June 30), even as the company intends to grow its headcount in the coming months. The layoffs reportedly affect less than 1% of Microsoft's 180,000-person workforce and follow no clear pattern with respect to geography or product division, touching on teams including customer and partner solutions and consulting.

  • Upstart Cuts Guidance: Here's Why Investors Shouldn't Panic

    Management for the AI-driven fintech specialist just announced preliminary results for the second quarter of 2022, and it revealed that revenue will fall short of expectations -- even though those forecasts had already been trimmed a few short months ago. It's working to deliver an AI-driven loan assessment model to replace Fair Isaac's (NYSE: FICO) decades-old FICO credit scoring system.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Over 90% Upside Potential

    The average retail investor, looking for a route toward profits in today’s confusing market environment, can usually choose one of two basic strategies. The first is the traditional stock market path, that of share appreciation, while the second is the safer, more defensive, route through dividend payers. But what if an investor doesn’t need to choose between these routes? A number of dividend champs are offering potential investors a double whammy right now: to go along with high dividend yield

  • American Airlines stock soars as carrier expects profit in Q2

    Shares of American increased more than 11% after the carrier released its latest financial guidance.