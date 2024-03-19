International Paper names next CEO: Andrew Silvernail will succeed Mark Sutton

International Paper has named its next chief executive officer.

On Tuesday, the Memphis-based company announced its board of directors had elected Andrew Silvernail as CEO. Effective May 1, Silvernail will succeed Mark Sutton, who will continue in his role as chairman of the International Paper board of directors.

Silvernail most recently served as an executive advisor at KKR & Co. Inc., a global investment firm. He has two decades of experience leading global companies in the manufacturing and technology sectors, according to a news release. He previously served as chairman and CEO at both Madison Industries and IDEX Corp. He also has held executive positions at Rexnord Industries, Newell Rubbermaid and Danaher Corp.

"Andy is an experienced CEO with an extensive track record for creating value," International Paper Lead Director Chris Connor said in the news release. "His strategic agility, core values and drive for results align with and will enhance IP's outstanding leadership team. We are confident that he is the right person to build on the success achieved under Mark Sutton's leadership."

Silvernail said he was "honored and proud" to be a part of International Paper.

"Many things impressed me about IP, from the customers who rely on its essential products to the core values that drive its culture and its extraordinary sustainability platform," he said in the news release. "Thanks to Mark's leadership, the company is well-positioned for growth, and I'm excited to be a part of what's next for IP."

In September, International Paper announced Chairman and CEO Mark Sutton had requested the board of directors move forward with its CEO succession plan.

Sutton has served as CEO since Nov. 1, 2014, and chairman of the board since Jan. 1, 2015. He joined International Paper in 1984 and has been with the company his entire career.

"It's been a privilege to work with the IP team for the past 40 years and to lead the company for the past decade — I am incredibly proud to be IP," Sutton said in Tuesday's news release.

Connor praised Sutton's "outstanding contributions" to the company.

"He successfully led the company through the pandemic and a period of significant economic challenges, and the company achieved record-level market capitalization during his tenure," he said. "Mark's legacy is a safer, more focused and financially strong company with an incredible culture and a bright future."

