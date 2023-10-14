International Paper (NYSE:IP) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.4625

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) will pay a dividend of $0.4625 on the 15th of December. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 5.3%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Check out our latest analysis for International Paper

International Paper's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The last dividend was quite easily covered by International Paper's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 12.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 53%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

International Paper Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.20 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.85. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.4% a year over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. It's not great to see that International Paper's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 7.9% per year over the past five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits.

Our Thoughts On International Paper's Dividend

Overall, we think International Paper is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. With shrinking earnings, the company may see some issues maintaining the dividend even though they look pretty sustainable for now. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for International Paper (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about. Is International Paper not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.