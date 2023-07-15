International Paper (NYSE:IP) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.4625

The board of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.4625 per share on the 15th of September. The dividend yield will be 5.9% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

International Paper's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, International Paper was quite comfortably covering its dividend with earnings and it was paying more than 75% of its free cash flow to shareholders. By paying out so much of its cash flows, this could indicate that the company has limited opportunities for investment and growth.

EPS is set to fall by 22.7% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 53%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

International Paper Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.20 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.85. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.4% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

International Paper May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, things aren't all that rosy. Over the past five years, it looks as though International Paper's EPS has declined at around 3.0% a year. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed.

Our Thoughts On International Paper's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about International Paper's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While International Paper is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, International Paper has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

