International Paper Spinoff to Host Virtual Investor Day

Sylvamo™, The World's Paper Company, to host virtual Investor Day event Sept. 9

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) global papers spinoff, Sylvamo Corporation, will host an Investor Day event Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. until noon EDT (9-11 a.m. CDT).

All interested parties are invited to attend the event at investors.sylvamo.com, which launches next week. Registration is required. A replay will be online approximately two hours after the call.

In December 2020, International Paper announced plans to spin its global papers business into a separate, publicly traded company in late 2021. The spinoff is subject to final approval by the International Paper board of directors. Sylvamo is currently a subsidiary of International Paper.

Sylvamo will employ approximately 7,000 colleagues in Europe, Latin America and North America.

About International Paper
International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa and Russia. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness; and papers that facilitate education and communication. We are headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, employ approximately 48,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2020 were $21 billion. For more information about International Paper, our products and global citizenship efforts, please visit internationalpaper.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-paper-spinoff-to-host-virtual-investor-day-301364051.html

SOURCE International Paper

