International Payments Leader, APEXX Global, Enters U.S. Market

APEXX Global
·3 min read

Following the company’s success and popularity in European markets, APEXX Global aims to continue its rapid global expansion into the U.S.

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APEXX Global, the multi-award-winning global payments platform, announced their entrance and introduction of their industry-leading payments orchestration and processing platform to the U.S. marketplace. Today, the company forecasts to be processing roughly $20 billion with some of the biggest ecommerce brands, by the end of 2021.

As the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) market heats up in the U.S., APEXX Global is stepping in to help new and existing payment services providers meet growing demand. As a first-of-its-kind platform in the global payments marketplace, APEXX Global accelerates the average time to market by 90% and increases trading volumes by as much as 20%.

APEXX Global has become a staple in European markets, with over 120 integrated partners, and multiple enterprise clients including ASOS, eShopWorld, XE.com, Swoon, AirSeychelles and many more. APEXX Global currently operates across more than 70 countries saving users an average of 15% on processing costs.

“Payment service providers (PSPs) are struggling with the speed of change and offering their customers the solutions they want in the markets they serve - especially among those in the BNPL industry,” said Rodney Bain, Co-founder and CSO at APEXX Global. “At APEXX Global, we’re confident in our ability to aid the US’s fragmented and rapidly-growing demand for cutting-edge payments solutions through our single-stop platform of leading payments providers.”

Core to this entrance into the U.S. market is the growing popularity of BNPL options and providers. The BNPL industry has modernized flexible payment options, allowing consumers to create installments on individual transactions and is set to reach $680 billion in transaction volume worldwide by 2025. APEXX Global’s payment orchestration platform boasts an integrated BNPL solution with more than 14 BNPL providers. This allows merchants and PSPs to access multiple BNPL providers across more than 40 markets through a single consolidated API.

“The global B2C e-commerce market is set to reach $6.54 trillion by 2023, and online shopping one of the most popular online activities in the nation, but poor checkout experiences means e-commerce businesses risk losing billions in potential revenue at the point of sale due to outdated and cumbersome legacy systems and processes,” continued Bain. “As U.S. consumers continue their adoption of BNPL, APEXX Global’s unique API and orchestration platform are one of the only systems that can handle the coming wave.”

Merchants and payment services providers interested in APEXX Global can find additional information at https://apexx.global/.

About APEXX GLOBAL

Founded in 2016, APEXX Global is a multi-award-winning global payments platform that combines acquirers, gateways, shopping carts and Alternative Payments Methods into a single marketplace and one-stop solution for Enterprise/Tier 1 merchants. APEXX builds an integrated and transparent service that manages the authorisation, processing, and optimisation of transactions.

APEXX takes an agnostic approach to partnerships, working with many different solutions providers across the payments industry. Our approach creates a more efficient and cost-effective solution that cuts through the complexity of e-payments and leaves behind legacy technology systems. Our mission is to help businesses grow by reducing unnecessary costs, increasing conversion rates and simplifying the global payment ecosystem. Apexx.global

Media Contact:
Neil Davies
neil@broadsheetcomms.com



