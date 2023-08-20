International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To £0.031

The board of International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of £0.031 on the 29th of September, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. The payment will take the dividend yield to 8.0%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

International Personal Finance's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Prior to this announcement, International Personal Finance's dividend was only 48% of earnings, however it was paying out 124% of free cash flows. While the company may be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business at this time, we think that a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 38.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 33%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was £0.0774, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.096. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.2% over that duration. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Over the past five years, it looks as though International Personal Finance's EPS has declined at around 3.2% a year. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

