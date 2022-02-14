U.S. markets open in 4 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,368.25
    -41.25 (-0.94%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,343.00
    -284.00 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,087.50
    -153.00 (-1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,009.10
    -16.60 (-0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.21
    +0.11 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.40
    +16.30 (+0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    +0.39 (+1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1310
    -0.0041 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.95
    +8.04 (+33.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3516
    -0.0051 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0730
    -0.3370 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,175.46
    -145.16 (-0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    958.83
    -38.12 (-3.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.04
    -171.98 (-2.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

International Petroleum Corporation Announces Results of Share Repurchase Program

International Petroleum Corporation
·7 min read
International Petroleum Corporation
International Petroleum Corporation

International Petroleum Corporation (IPC or the Corporation) (TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm: IPCO) is pleased to announce that IPC repurchased a total of 441,693 IPC common shares (ISIN: CA46016U1084) during the period of February 7 to 11, 2022 under the previously announced share repurchase program.

The share repurchase program, announced by IPC on December 1, 2021, is being implemented in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour Regulation) and the applicable rules and policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Nasdaq Stockholm and applicable Canadian and Swedish securities laws.

During the period of February 7 to 11, 2022, IPC repurchased a total of 388,005 IPC common shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. All of these share repurchases were carried out by Pareto Securities AB on behalf of IPC.

For more information regarding transactions under the share repurchase program in Sweden, including aggregated volume, weighted average price per share and total transaction value for each trading day during the period of February 7 to 11, 2022, see the following link to Nasdaq Stockholm’s website:

http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/markets/nordic/corporate-actions/stockholm/repurchases-of-own-shares

During the same period, IPC purchased a total of 53,688 IPC common shares on the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems. All of these share repurchases were carried out by ATB Capital Markets Inc. on behalf of IPC.

As previously announced, all common shares repurchased by IPC under the share repurchase program will be cancelled. Following cancellation of the repurchased shares, the total number of issued and outstanding IPC common shares will be 152,277,854 and IPC will not hold any common shares in treasury. The total number of issued and outstanding shares is 153,310,778 and IPC currently holds 1,032,924 common shares in treasury.

A full breakdown of the transactions conducted during the period of February 7 to 11, 2022 according to article 5.3 of MAR and article 2.3 of the Safe Harbour Regulation on Nasdaq Stockholm is attached to this press release. Since December 3, 2021 up to and including February 11, 2022, a total of 3,089,903 IPC common shares have been repurchased under the share repurchase program through the facilities of the TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm and/or alternative Canadian trading systems. A maximum of 11,097,074 IPC common shares may be repurchased over the period of twelve months commencing December 3, 2021 and ending December 2, 2022, or until such earlier date as the share repurchase program is completed or terminated by IPC.

International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia and France, providing a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. IPC is incorporated in Canada and IPC’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange under the symbol "IPCO".

For further information, please contact:

Rebecca Gordon
VP Corporate Planning and Investor Relations
rebecca.gordon@international-petroleum.com
Tel: +41 22 595 10 50




Robert Eriksson
Media Manager
reriksson@rive6.ch
Tel: +46 701 11 26 15

This press release contains information that International Petroleum Corp. is required to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons set out above, at 10:30 CET on February 14, 2022.


Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements and information which constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable securities legislation). Such statements and information (together, "forward-looking statements") relate to future events, including the Corporation's future performance, business prospects or opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, unless otherwise indicated. IPC does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, forecasts, guidance, budgets, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", “forecast”, "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "budget" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: continuation of the share repurchase program, including the number of common shares to be acquired and cancelled; the ability to IPC to acquire further common shares under the share repurchase program, including the timing of any such purchases; and the return of value to IPC’s shareholders as a result of any common share repurchases.

The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by IPC, including expectations and assumptions concerning: prevailing commodity prices and currency exchange rates; applicable royalty rates and tax laws; interest rates; future well production rates and reserve and contingent resource volumes; operating costs; the timing of receipt of regulatory approvals; the performance of existing wells; the success obtained in drilling new wells; anticipated timing and results of capital expenditures; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; the timing, location and extent of future drilling operations; the successful completion of acquisitions and dispositions; the benefits of acquisitions; the state of the economy and the exploration and production business in the jurisdictions in which IPC operates and globally; the availability and cost of financing, labour and services; and the ability to market crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids successfully.

Although IPC believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because IPC can give no assurances that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general such as operational risks in development, exploration and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to reserves, resources, production, revenues, costs and expenses; health, safety and environmental risks; commodity price fluctuations; interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations; marketing and transportation; loss of markets; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; failure to complete or realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions or dispositions; the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; failure to obtain required regulatory and other approvals; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

Additional information on these and other factors that could affect IPC, or its operations or financial results, are included in the management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the year ended December 31, 2021 (See "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information" therein), the Corporation's Annual Information Form (AIF) for the year ended December 31, 2020 (See "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward- Looking Information", "Reserves and Resources Advisory" and " Risk Factors" therein) and other reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities, including previous financial reports, management’s discussion and analysis and material change reports, which may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) or IPC's website (www.international-petroleum.com).

Currency
All dollar amounts in this press release are expressed in United States dollars, except where otherwise noted. References herein to USD mean United States dollars. References herein to CAD mean Canadian dollars.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • How lack of insurance for SPAC directors threatens to derail M&A deals under Hong Kong's new listing regime

    The dearth of insurance that protects directors of special purpose acquisition companies (SPAC) from legal liability could hold back mergers and acquisitions and prove to be a setback for Hong Kong's new listing regime, according to sponsors and insurance players. The lack of so-called directors and officers (D&O) liability insurance in Hong Kong has been cited as a risk factor by sponsors of SPACs - shell companies that raise funds through a share sale and use the proceeds to buy assets within

  • Citigroup's workforce, bolstered by former flight attendants, helps the lender improve performance in Hong Kong last year

    Citigroup's Hong Kong unit has turned dozens of former flight attendants and tourism industry employees, who lost their jobs because of the pandemic, into bankers as part of its hiring spree. The US bank recruited 1,000 new employees in the city, including 300 mainly for its wealth management division last year, which saw the lender lock in a substantial number of new clients. Citi's expanded workforce helped the lender to post a slightly better profit in Hong Kong in 2021 compared with 2020, wh

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.

  • PayPal’s Stock Drop Wiped Out 2 Years of Gains. Insiders Are Buying Up Shares.

    Nearly two years of gains have been wiped from PayPal Holdings’ market value since the payments company reported a disappointing fourth quarter with cringe-inducing guidance after the market closed Feb. 1. Three insiders, including PayPal’s top executive, stepped up and bought $2.5 million of shares. Barron’s noted that PayPal “undermined its credibility” with its fourth-quarter report, which was mixed, and guidance, which was a surprise to the downside.

  • The Stock Market Dropped Because There’s Something Scarier Than Rate Hikes

    The stock market shrugged off the Fed and inflation this week. It couldn’t shrug off warnings from the U.S. and U.K. that Russia could soon invade Ukraine.

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    If you are new to investing or even an experienced investor, this trio of stocks should be considered as key holdings for your portfolio.

  • 10 Best Fortune 500 Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best Fortune 500 stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Fortune 500 Stocks to Buy Now. The Fortune 500 list consists of the largest public and private companies from the United States, ranked by annual revenues, […]

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch – Walmart, Gold, AMD, NVIDIA, Shiba Inu in Focus

    NVIDIA earnings on Wednesday may test the staying power of long-term bulls.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Etsy Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 5 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million by 2032 (or Sooner)

    Both the growth stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 underwent their largest correction since the March 2020 pandemic-induced crash. The first stock that could deliver a 567% (or greater) return over the next decade and make people millionaires off a $150,000 investment is cloud-based lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). The traditional lending process, at least for personal loans, can be slow, arduous, and costly, for both banks and the customer attempting to take out a loan.

  • Is Affirm Holdings Stock a Buy Now?

    Affirm's (NASDAQ: AFRM) stock price plunged 21% on Feb. 10 after the "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) services provider posted its second-quarter earnings. The report had been partly leaked earlier in the day, which prompted Affirm to release its entire earnings report ahead of schedule.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Dow Jones Futures: Russia In Focus After Market Rally Breaks Key Levels

    Dow Jones futures: Russia/Ukraine tensions are in focus after the stock market rally broke key levels Friday. Tesla China sales are on tap.

  • Goodyear Tire’s stock suffers worst day since Black Monday after disappointing FCF outlook

    Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. pulled a sharp U-turn to sink deep into negative territory Friday, after the tire maker followed a strong earnings report with a disappointing full-year outlook for free cash flow.

  • Himalaya yogi ran India's top bourse as puppet master, regulator says

    The former head of India's largest stock exchange shared confidential information with a yogi and sought his advice on crucial decisions, a probe by the market regulator has found, ahead of the bourse's much-awaited public listing. In a case of "bizarre misconduct" that was a "glaring breach" of regulations, Chitra Ramkrishna, the former chief executive of National Stock Exchange (NSE), shared information including the bourse's financial projections, business plans and board agenda with a purported spiritual guru in the Himalayas, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said. "The sharing of financial and business plans of NSE ... is a glaring, if not unimaginable, act that could shake the very foundations of the stock exchange," SEBI said in an order, imposing penalties on Ramkrishna, the bourse and other top former executives for the lapses.

  • 10 3D Printing Companies to Watch in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 3D printing companies to watch in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to 5 3D Printing Companies to Watch in 2022. Thought of as something straight from a science fiction novel up until a few decades ago, 3D printing has […]

  • Is Meta Stock A Buy? The Bull And Bear Case After Facebook Parent's Crash

    Meta stock a buy? Facebook's parent just crashed. Are its problems really that bad, or is it a great bargain?

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Be Massive Long-Term Winners

    Don't miss out on these superb investment opportunities just because some pundit tells you this is the time to focus on so-called value stocks.

  • European markets suffer Valentine's Day slump amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

    The US warned Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine within days, while UK prime minister Boris Johnson is set to travel to countries in Europe this week in a bid to unite Western allies.