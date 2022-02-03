U.S. markets open in 3 hours 53 minutes

International Petroleum Corporation to release 2021 Year-End Financial Results and to hold Capital Markets Day on February 8, 2022

International Petroleum Corporation
·2 min read
In this article:
  • IPCFF

TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Petroleum Corporation (IPC) (TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm: IPCO) will publish its financial and operating results and related management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021, on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 07:30 CET, followed by an audiocast at 09:00 CET. IPC’s annual Capital Markets Day will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 as a live webcast at 14:00 CET.

Follow the 2021 year-end financial results audiocast at 09:00 CET live on www.international-petroleum.com or using the dial-in/link details below:

Canada/International:

+1 613 913 1422

UK:

+44 333 300 0804

Sweden:

+46 85 664 2651

The PIN code for the dial-in presentation is: 88409881#

Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z4gh84a4

Follow the Capital Markets Day webcast at 14:00 CET live on www.international-petroleum.com or using the dial-in/link details below:

Canada/International:

+1 613 913 1422

UK:

+44 333 300 0804

Sweden:

+46 85 664 2651

The PIN code for the dial-in presentation is: 72508364#

Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9noh89kb

International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia and France, providing a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. IPC is incorporated in Canada and IPC’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "IPCO".

For further information, please contact:

Rebecca Gordon
VP Corporate Planning and Investor Relations
rebecca.gordon@international-petroleum.com
Tel: +41 22 595 10 50



Or

Robert Eriksson
Media Manager
reriksson@rive6.ch
Tel: +46 701 11 26 15

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements and information which constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable securities legislation). Such statements and information (together, "forward-looking statements") relate to future events, including the Corporation's future performance, business prospects or opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, unless otherwise indicated. IPC does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, forecasts, guidance, budgets, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", “forecast”, "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "budget" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".


