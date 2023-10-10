International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) shareholders have earned a 75% CAGR over the last three years

For us, stock picking is in large part the hunt for the truly magnificent stocks. Mistakes are inevitable, but a single top stock pick can cover any losses, and so much more. For example, the International Petroleum Corporation (TSE:IPCO) share price is up a whopping 434% in the last three years, a handsome return for long term holders. In the last week shares have slid back 1.9%.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

International Petroleum was able to grow its EPS at 345% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is higher than the 75% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time. We'd venture the lowish P/E ratio of 5.28 also reflects the negative sentiment around the stock.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that International Petroleum has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store?

A Different Perspective

International Petroleum provided a TSR of 4.6% over the year. That's fairly close to the broader market return. We should note here that the five-year TSR is more impressive, at 14% per year. More recently, the share price growth has slowed. But it has to be said the overall picture is one of good long term and short term performance. Arguably that makes International Petroleum a stock worth watching. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for International Petroleum you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

