U.S. markets open in 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,339.25
    -18.75 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,936.00
    -123.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,857.25
    -95.75 (-0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,020.00
    -8.30 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.64
    +5.60 (+5.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.90
    +28.70 (+1.50%)
     

  • Silver

    25.49
    +0.78 (+3.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1052
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1620
    -0.0260 (-1.19%)
     

  • Vix

    27.13
    -2.70 (-9.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3108
    -0.0038 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.7630
    +0.0050 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,064.57
    +684.24 (+1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    927.95
    +46.39 (+5.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,328.38
    +36.70 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 214,000 Americans filed new claims

New claims improved more than expected last week, further reflecting a tight labor market

The International Raelian Movement advocates making "lnternational Happiness Day" every day

·2 min read

LAS VEGAS, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Happiness is in our genetic code. We have been created to be happy," said Rael—spiritual leader of the International Raelian Movement. "If we create a culture of 'being', it naturally creates peace and harmony, and this is what true happiness is because it comes from the inside," he continued.

The Raelian Movement fully supports the celebration of the International Happiness Day on March 20.

"The aspiration to be happy needs to be supported by society, its education, and its cultural choices and decisions as we all have an inner capacity to be happy that needs to be taught and nurtured," explained Kotaro Murakawa—Raelian Guide who spearheads the Raelian celebrations on International Happiness Day.

One of Rael's main teachings is that happiness can be reached instantly because it's a state that anyone can decide to be in at once. However, all aspects of our culture encourage and normalize misery with the media reporting mainly on what goes wrong in the world, and movies and books portraying jealousy, anger, fear, sadness as normal states of being.

For the past 48 years, every year and on each continent, the Raelian Movement has promoted and offered Happiness Academy trainings. "The scientific evidence that happiness is essential for our well being and that it can be attained by meditation practices is numerous," explained Murakawa.

"These are part of our teachings and the guest speakers at our Happiness Academies are always current when it comes to the latest developments on the science of Happiness. They also have decades of practice of the simple tools needed to make everyone's life a happy one," he added.

The Raelian Movement's mission is to bring to the public the knowledge that scientists coming from another planet have created us in their image and wish to return and meet us now that we live in the age of science where everything can be demystified and understood.

"We have been created to be happy. It was the vision of our creators to witness a civilization of individuals enjoying the multiple pleasures of the garden they were placed in as well as the pleasures of discovering the intrinsic beauty of the infinite universe of which they are a part," said Murakawa.

"We need more voices to bring and normalize peace and harmony in the heart of every human being whose fundamental right is to be happy," he concluded.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-international-raelian-movement-advocates-making-lnternational-happiness-day-every-day-301503927.html

SOURCE Raelian Movement

Recommended Stories

  • Space tourism industry is ‘really in a major transformation’: expert

    George Neild, Commercial Space Technologies, LLC President, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook on commercial space travel, the upcoming Blue Origin space flight, and the benefits of private companies investing in the sciences behind space flight.

  • DNA Test Finds 'World's Largest Potato' Isn't A Potato At All

    Colin and Donna Craig-Brown discovered what they believed was a 17.2 pound potato in their garden last summer.

  • Space telescope's image of star gets photobombed by galaxies

    NASA’s new space telescope has gazed into the distant universe and shown perfect vision: a spiky image of a faraway star photobombed by thousands of ancient galaxies. The image released Wednesday from the James Webb Space Telescope is a test shot — not an official science observation — to see how its 18 hexagonal mirrors worked together for a single coordinated image taken 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) away from Earth. Last month, NASA looked at a much closer star with 18 separate images from its mirror segments.

  • 140-year-old rusty batteries offer huge breakthrough for energy storage

    New method could revolutionise energy storage for large-scale renewable operations

  • Sex Traps Might Finally Help Us Eradicate Murder Hornets

    Yasunori Koide via Wikimedia CommonsIt’s been nearly three years since the Asian giant hornet made its terrifying debut in the U.S. This yellow and black insect, about the size of two stacked hockey pucks, earned itself the moniker “murder hornet” thanks to its ravenous appetite for honey bee larvae. Eradication efforts have been lackluster as scientists work to pinpoint where these hornets set up shop and what attracts them.As it turns out, sex just might be the answer.In a new study published

  • World’s deepest hole offers ‘inexhaustible clean energy’

    Quaise Energy says deep geothermal could allow any country to become energy independent

  • Quaise Energy thinks it found a way to supply virtually unlimited energy

    A geothermal company wants to drill deep into the Earth and siphon virtually unlimited energy from the planet. The company, Quaise Energy, says that using the energy stored deep below the Earth’s crust is a possible solution to our desperate need for cleaner energy. The firm plans to dig 20 kilometers beneath the surface to … The post Quaise Energy thinks it found a way to supply virtually unlimited energy appeared first on BGR.

  • Ticks carrying mysterious but potentially deadly virus now found in 6 US states, study says

    Those infected with Heartland virus experience fever, fatigue and decreased appetite among other symptoms

  • NASA's James Webb Space Telescope passes key optics tests

    The James Webb Space Telescope has passed tests showing that its optics will meet or beat NASA's expectations.

  • Passage Bio trims workforce by 13%, narrows R&D focus to extend cash runway

    Philadelphia gene therapy developer Passage Bio is cutting its workforce and narrowing its research and development focus to extend its cash runway into the second quarter of 2024. The 13% staff reduction represents about 17 employees at the company, which began the year with 133 full-time workers. Passage Bio said it will, in partnership with the University of Pennsylvania Gene Therapy Program, continue to focus on advancing its three lead clinical programs for GM1 gangliosidosis, Krabbe disease and frontotemporal dementia.

  • Wave Motion wins $1.3M award to work on prototype jet-gun launcher for U.S. Navy

    Everett, Wash.-based Wave Motion Launch Corp. has been awarded $1.3 million to support the venture’s efforts to develop a barrel-less launcher technology that could eventually be used to send payloads to space. Wave Motion was selected for project funding from the U.S. Navy’s Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division via the Naval Surface Technology and Innovation Consortium. NSTIC offers federally funded research and business opportunities related to naval surface technology innovation, wi

  • Cloud seeding might not be as promising as drought-troubled states hope

    Cloud seeding equipment near Winter Park in Colorado. Denver WaterOn mountain peaks scattered across Colorado, machines are set up to fire chemicals into the clouds in attempts to generate snow. The process is called cloud seeding, and as global temperatures rise, more countries and drought-troubled states are using it in sometimes desperate efforts to modify the weather. But cloud seeding isn’t as simple as it sounds, and it might not be as promising as people wish. As an atmospheric scientist,

  • WHO says global rise in COVID cases is 'tip of the iceberg'

    Figures showing a global rise in COVID-19 cases could herald a much bigger problem as some countries also report a drop in testing rates, the WHO said on Tuesday, warning nations to remain vigilant against the virus. After more than a month of decline, COVID cases started to increase around the world last week, the WHO said, with lockdowns in Asia and China's Jilin province battling to contain an outbreak. "These increase are occurring despite reductions in testing in some countries, which means the cases we're seeing are just the tip of the iceberg," WHO's head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.

  • NASA astronaut sets new single-flight duration record

    Mark Vande Hei passes Scott Kelly's single-flight record on the way to setting a new mark for longest U.S. flight.

  • Everything to Know About 2022's Worm Moon, Including How to See It

    The Worm Moon marks March's full moon

  • False posts that Covid vaccines alter DNA share pre-pandemic photo

    Korean-language social media posts alleging Covid-19 vaccines alter human DNA have shared an image alongside a claim it shows a "genetically modified human". These posts are false; AFP has repeatedly debunked claims that Covid-19 vaccines change human DNA. The image shared in the posts shows a digitally altered stock photo that predates the pandemic. "Transhuman: Genetically modified human hybrid. Covid-19 vaccine alters human DNA and it will destroy humankind," reads this Korean-language Facebo

  • Astra Space launches mission from Alaska

    Astra launches its Astra-1 mission with customer payloads into a sun-synchronous orbit. (March 15)

  • Honey bee colony collapse could mean food insecurity - Genomic tools will help support better mite resistance

    Honey bee colony collapse is a significant problem for Canada, and globally. Important crops including canola, blueberry, cranberry, almond, pear, apples and more, are dependent on the industrious insect for pollination. Unfortunately, the mite Varroa destructor feeds on bees at adult and juvenile stages, weakening them and transmitting deadly viral infections which leads to colony collapse.

  • NASA astronauts set for spacewalk, continue work with Russian colleagues amid rising tensions

    Two NASA astronauts are set to carry out a spacewalk on Tuesday, as they continue to collaborate with their Russian colleagues despite ongoing tensions due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.NASA's space station program manager, Joel Montalbano, in a Monday briefing said NASA will continue business as usual despite the war in Ukraine, The Washington Post reported."All these activities have continued for 20 years, and nothing has changed in the last...

  • Scientists found the largest bacteria ever, and it’s the size of a fly

    Biologists have discovered the largest bacterium ever, and you can see it with the naked eye. Researchers found the bacterium living in Caribbean mangroves. A single cell of its thread-like body, if you want to call it that, can grow up to 2 centimeters. That’s about as long as a peanut, and around 5,000 times … The post Scientists found the largest bacteria ever, and it’s the size of a fly appeared first on BGR.