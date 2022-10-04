U.S. markets closed

The International School of Hospitality Introduces CLIMB(R): a Complete Program for Soft Skill Training

The International School of Hospitality
·4 min read

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / The International School of Hospitality (TISOH) is pleased to announce the release of its newest program for the training of soft skills. TISOH is known for its intensive certificate and diploma programs, but the administration has created CLIMB® as a shorter term option that employers can utilize to provide training in a variety of different areas but focusing on soft skills.

The International School of Hospitality, Monday, October 3, 2022, Press release picture
The International School of Hospitality, Monday, October 3, 2022, Press release picture

CLIMB® is suitable for all professionals within the hospitality industry, an industry in which the greatest resource is skilled labor. Hospitality is a service-based industry, meaning its focus is people, interaction, and communication. It's also a massive and consistently growing industry, with a global market value estimated to reach $1.06 trillion USD by the end of 2022. While the industry understandably dipped during the pandemic, it had reached an all-time high of $1.52 trillion USD in 2019.

In this industry, consumers expect a certain level of service, one which can only be achieved by trained staff implementing the appropriate soft skills, which studies show can be difficult and time-consuming to teach. Understanding this was key to the administration of TISOH creating this new program. Soft skills are all skills not technical in nature. These affect how work is performed, rather than how much work is performed.

Studies in soft skills indicate that the key skills center around communication, leadership, critical thinking, having a positive attitude, teamwork, and a positive work ethic. Professionals within the hospitality industry must develop empathy and the ability to listen and respond effectively to guests.

Hard or technical skills are learned differently than soft skills, which are more interpersonal in nature. Each learner may interpret material differently; hence a cohesive program for learning soft skills per each company's own mission statement is important. CLIMB® fills the current gap, as there is a need for this education in the hospitality industry. CLIMB® represents an extensive library of self-paced e-learning programs which are designed by and for hospitality professionals.

CLIMB® e-learning is accessible across all connected devices and is designed for convenience, as well as encompassing a thorough learning program. Harnessing a range of learning artifacts, the targeted programming features interactive content leading to improved comprehension and learner engagement.

CLIMB® users may choose to take 60-min classes individually, or as a five-class Skill Series. Skills Series include: Guest Service, Communication, Essential Management, People Management, and Restaurant Management. Additionally, users may choose to take a 10-class Core Series to orient and increase the skill level of those in associate, supervisor, or manager levels.

Key program highlights of the CLIMB® e-learning system include: industry professional developers, 60-minute classes, the ability to learn from anywhere, 100% accessible on mobile, tablet, or computer, the ability to start and pick-up as needed, low cost, CEU records as documentation of learning, and a learning summary for each class.

The entire program is accredited by ACCET, the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training. TISOH is an accredited member of ACCET, a national institutional accrediting agency recognized by the U. S. Department of Education, is also listed in the American Council on Education's Accredited Institutions of Postsecondary Education (AIPE) and the Council on Higher Education Accreditation's (CHEA) website, which are widely used by government agencies, military services, corporations, and professional organizations for identifying credible education and training organizations relative to accepting CEU credits and establishing tuition reimbursement policies.

For employers, CLIMB® provides for instant, turnkey hospitality training. CLIMB® provides both value and a wide range of options for learners. Users have full control over their learning experience, while managers maintain supervisorial control of their subscribed learners.

"Companies need a turnkey solution of relevant learning that is affordable. Hospitality professionals yearn for education that is meaningful, applicable, and accommodating of their schedules. That is where CLIMB® excels." said Marcus M. Lam, Director of Admissions and Recruitment for TISOH.

Along with CLIMB®, TISOH offers quality short-term, practical training, and career development programs in hospitality. TISOH's small class sizes and online courses include concierge, conference management and event planning, catering, exhibition and trade show management, hospitality leadership and supervision, hospitality human resources, hospitality marketing and sales, hotel operations, and wedding coordination and design. Diploma graduates, trained by working experts in the field, enjoy an 85% job placement rate (pre-pandemic). TISOH is an academic partner of the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute and is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training.

The International School of Hospitality (TISOH) is a unique school developed to provide quality, practical, short-term continuing education and career training programs which enable participants to apply their learning toward personal fulfillment, professional advancement, and career development in the hospitality industry.

Website:https://tisoh.edu/
Phone: 702-947-7200
Email: info@tisoh.edu
CLIMB®:https://hospitalityclimb.com/

SOURCE: The International School of Hospitality



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/718702/The-International-School-of-Hospitality-Introduces-CLIMBR-a-Complete-Program-for-Soft-Skill-Training

