U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,488.75
    +33.25 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,288.00
    +209.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,150.75
    +146.00 (+1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,054.90
    +18.20 (+0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.34
    +1.15 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,948.00
    -7.60 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    24.86
    -0.41 (-1.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    +0.0062 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.92
    -1.45 (-6.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3086
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8970
    -0.0300 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,160.33
    +391.38 (+0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    980.33
    +14.36 (+1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,625.85
    -3.37 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

International Senior Finance and Operations Executive named Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Neon Bloom’s wholly owned subsidiary Bazelet™

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bazelet Health Systems, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NBCO
Bazelet Health Systems, Inc.
Bazelet Health Systems, Inc.

COLUMBIA, Md., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neon Bloom Inc. (OTC: NBCO) - Bazelet Health Systems, Inc. (Bazelet™), a wholly owned subsidiary of Neon Bloom Inc., named Walter Tabaschek, as its Chief Operating & Financial Officer. Mr. Tabaschek comes to Bazelet™ after nearly a two-decade career with New York Stock Exchange listed Bunge LTD., a $45.7B Fortune 500 agribusiness and food multinational.

Mr. Tabaschek leads Bazelet’s global operations and financial strategy propelling its national and international businesses launching the company’s PECSA™ ingredient. PECSA™ is a first-to-market, federally legal cannabis ingredient made from federally legal and patented Zero THC Cannabis Sativa L. plants. This novel ingredient will benefit and impact the food, drug, tobacco, and cosmetic industries.

“I am excited to lead our global production and distribution of PECSA™ as we sell and market our proprietary ingredient throughout the food and nutraceuticals supply chain," added Walter Tabaschek, Chief Financial Officer.

At Bunge LTD., Mr. Tabaschek functioned as COO of the global Financial Services Group executing up to 25 billion trades per year. In this role, he led the optimization of 4 different businesses across 20 countries to increase cost efficiencies. Walter also held CFO-level accountability for launching the newly formed Group from scratch and directed the entire finance function.

As Controller at Bunge’s European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Walter was a senior member of the team that acquired a $1.4B business and then consolidated operations and integrated the acquisition into the parent business.

This week, Mr. Tabaschek and Bazelet’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Francisco Ward, are actively meeting the investment community by attending the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami, Florida which represents the leading cannabis investment conference in North America (https://www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis-conference/). Mr. Tabaschek will be meeting with investors and networking with brands, technology companies, and the top service providers in the cannabis industry.

Soon after, Mr. Tabaschek (CFO/COO) and Dr. Ward (CMO) will attend the Investor Summit Group Conference (https://investorsummitgroup.com/) in New York on May 3-4 which is the largest truly independent investor conference connecting companies with qualified investors. Mr. Tabaschek is looking forward to present Bazelet™ as a disruptive life sciences company that produces, markets, and sells federally legal cannabis plants with no THC.

Walter Tabaschek, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Neon Bloom concluded, “I am excited about the company’s strategy to build CPG’s with federally legal, non-psychoactive cannabis. Our Cannabis zero™ platform and PECSA™ are disruptive and innovative breakthroughs. I’ve spent a lifetime in international food and finance, for me, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity and I am privileged to be a part of it.”

Walter began his career at Cargill where he served in finance leadership roles in Latin America and USA. Today, living just outside NYC, he and his wife are devoted parents and recreational enthusiasts.

About: Neon Bloom Inc. (OTC: NBCO) is a holding company for investments in: Healthcare, Wellness, Agriculture, Technology, and Emerging Markets. NBCO established a new leadership team in 2021 from Agri- Manufacturing, Global Business, Science, Medicine, and Education backgrounds and completed the acquisition of Bazelet Health Systems, Inc. in an all-stock transaction. Bazelet™ is revolutionizing the field of cannabis genome engineering and sequencing and is deeply involved in the scientific, medical, and regulatory communities advancing Cannabis-ZERO™, the world’s first patented, federally legal, non-psychoactive cannabis plants and ingredients. Bazelet™ is the manufacturer of PECSA™, a patent-pending cannabinoid ingredient for the food, drug, tobacco, and cosmetic industries.

Disclaimer: This Press Release is for informational purposes, contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions with information available to us as of the date hereof, and involves risks and uncertainties. This Press Release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. Actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "would" or similar words. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this Press Release, whether from new information, future events, or otherwise.

#Bazelet™, #BazeletHealth, #PECSA™ #CannabisZero™ #humanhealth #vegan #organicfood #healthy #plantbased #organicsupplements #hemp #hempzero #healthingredients #diet #nutrition #health #foodmanufacturing #flour #butter #healthyoil #healthyoils #foodmanufacturingindustry #foodindustry #beverageindustry #sugaralternative #endocannabinoid #ZEROTHC

CONTACT: Dan Martin
EMAIL: media@bazelethealth.com
WEBSITE: www.bazelethealth.com


Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Could Be Big Tech’s Next Casualty. Evidence Is Piling Up.

    The red-hot maker of graphics chips is facing headwinds that range from the aftereffects of pandemic-era spending to waning demand from gamers.

  • Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

    When it comes to building wealth, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Although the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, isn't the wealthiest individual on the planet, he's delivered some of the most eye-popping investment returns over the past six decades. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in value for shareholders (himself included) and generated an average annual return of better than 20% on his company's stock.

  • Why PayPal Plunged Today

    PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) investors have had a rough go of it lately, and Wednesday wasn't any better, with the stock down 6.7% as of 1:43 p.m. ET. The stock is now down nearly 70% from its 52-week highs. There wasn't much in the way of "new" news on Wednesday, but a financial analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities kept his "underweight" rating on the stock and lowered his price target.

  • Shares of Upstart Fell Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) fell roughly 9% today for no obvious reason. While I didn't see any formal news reports, multiple people on Twitter said that analysts at Jefferies had cut their price target for Upstart from $158 to $85. While other fintech stocks traded down today, Upstart trailed its peer group and most other financials as well.

  • Is Meta the next tech stock to get routed like Netflix?

    Should you buy or sell Meta stock?

  • Cathie Wood's ARKK falls 60% from its peak, erasing all post-pandemic gains

    The average holding in Ark Innovation (ARKK), Ark Investment Management’s namesake flagship exchange-traded fund, is currently down over 70% from its 5-year high.

  • Why Roblox Stock Dropped Today

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) shareholders lost ground to the market on Wednesday as the stock fell 11% by 1:15 p.m. ET, compared to a slight increase in the S&P 500. The slump pushed shares of the video game and digital content specialist deeper into negative territory; they are down over 60% so far in 2022. It came as investors processed an unusually weak growth outlook from Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), another Wall Street favorite that has fallen out of favor recently.

  • Nvidia stock falls despite Piper Sandler Buy rating

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Piper Sandler reiterating its buy rating on chipmaker Nvidia.

  • Exxon upgraded to outperform while Chevron downgraded at RBC

    Exxon Mobil was upgraded to outperform from sector perform and its target price raised to $100 from $90 by RBC Capital Markets, saying the company will be one of the key beneficiaries of a tight refined oil products market. "With the world (and energy policy) now turned on its head, we believe XOM has two key advantages relative to peers 1) it is the largest refiner among the majors; and 2) it screens well on upstream portfolio longevity, an area we expect to be under increased scrutiny in a hig

  • Dividend Aristocrat stocks can help you keep ahead of inflation. These 15 take top prizes for raising payouts.

    Companies that have raised dividends the most over the past 10 years have tended to outperform the broader market — by a lot.

  • ‘The Fed always screws up.’ This forecaster sees inflation peaking and U.S. stocks in a bear market by summer

    Hedgeye's Keith McCullough adds gold, silver and utilities to survive the coming market downturn.

  • United Airlines stock rises after hours despite earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down quarterly earnings results for United Airlines.

  • Why Spotify, DraftKings, and Paramount Global Shares Plunged Today

    Shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) were all down big on Wednesday, falling 10.9%, 7.8%, and 8.6%, respectively, on the day. One might think that today's reaction is a bit severe, and that Netflix's troubles may be more company-specific. One might think Paramount Global would get a more bullish turn today, given that it is a direct competitor to Netflix and is much cheaper.

  • Why Enphase Energy Stock Dropped 8.7% on Wednesday

    Shares of solar microinverter company Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell as much as 9.7% today as the solar industry overall cratered. There wasn't significant news out about Enphase or any major solar energy company today, which makes the move a little mysterious.

  • Tesla Q1 earnings show beat on both top and bottom lines

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Tesla's Q1 earnings.

  • IBM stock pops on earnings beat, cloud growth

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss IBM stock.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity: Which Brokerage Is Best?

    Vanguard and Fidelity are two of the largest brokerages, and each offer plenty of low-cost investments and valuable tools. So which is better for you?

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/20: Netflix, Disney, Tesla

    What works? Jim Cramer says to invest in companies that make things, at a profit, and return some of those profits to shareholders while maintaining a reasonable share price for its growth rate.

  • Freeport-McMoRan Earnings: Top Copper Play On Deck As FCX Stock Sets Up

    Freeport-McMoRan earnings are due before Thursday's open. Here's what to watch as FCX stock looks for the next leg up.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Pharmaceutical Stocks

    In this article, we present the 10 pharmaceutical stocks that are being downgraded by analysts. You can skip our analysis of the pharmaceutical industry and go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Pharmaceutical Stocks. The pharmaceutical industry always remains in focus as investors scramble to find innovative companies working on treatments of diseases. The […]