The International Society for CNS Drug Development (ISCDD) 21st Annual Meeting Leading Not-For-Profit Centering Around Collaboration Honors Key Leaders

·2 min read

LAS VEGAS, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society for CNS Drug Development (ISCDD), a non-profit, independent society focused on improving central nervous system drug development, announced today at its 21st Annual Meeting that George Goldsmith, Chairman and Co-founder, COMPASS Pathways, and Ekaterina Malievskaia, M.D, Chief Innovation Officer and Co-founder, COMPASS Pathways, are the recipients of the ISCDD 2023 Leadership Award.

The ISCDD 2023 Awards were presented by Dr. Bill Martin, Chairman of the ISCDD Executive Committee, and Dr. Amir Kalali, Executive Secretary of the ISCDD Executive Committee.

Dr Kalali commented, "I am very pleased that the committee chose Dr. Malievskaia and Mr. Goldsmith for the 2023 ISCDD Leadership award, based on their pioneering work to bring innovative treatments to people living with mental health conditions."

Dr. Malievskaia and Mr. Goldsmith were selected for the award based on their pioneering work developing psilocybin in this regulatory space.

Dr. Malievskaia stated, "We are honored to receive this recognition from the ISCDD and would like to acknowledge the efforts of our entire team and partners in helping us work towards building the future of mental health care for people living with often invisible, yet profoundly debilitating conditions. Tens of millions are living with mental health conditions for which there is no good standard of care, which impacts not just these individuals, but their families and communities."

"We are committed to forging new, sustainable mental health care pathways," added Mr. Goldsmith. "A central element of our commitment is pursuing regulatory approval, which will allow for these therapies to be reimbursed, making them widely accessible to people who have no other good options to alleviate their suffering. We believe we can and must do better for patients."

Founded in 2002 as a leadership forum for central nervous system drug development, the International Society for CNS Drug Development (ISCDD) is a non-profit, independent society focused on improving CNS drug development, through collaboration amongst stakeholders including academia, industry and government.

For more information, please contact:

Secretariat
ISCDD Secretariat
O: 702-992-0784
355662@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-international-society-for-cns-drug-development-iscdd-21st-annual-meeting-leading-not-for-profit-centering-around-collaboration-honors-key-leaders-301774439.html

SOURCE International Society for CNS Drug Development (ISCDD)

