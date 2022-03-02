International SOS Wins FutureCFO's Most Innovative Use of Automation Award in Partnership with Esker

SINGAPORE, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for finance and customer service functions, today announced that its customer, International SOS, a leader in international health and security risk management, has won FutureCFO's Most Innovative Use of Automation Award in partnership with Esker. FutureCFO consults with finance leaders across the Asia-Pacific region to identify the challenges and opportunities finance leaders and organisations face. International SOS and Esker are proud to be recognised by FutureCFO in the Technology Innovation Awards category for achieving resilience through transformative innovation.

About FutureCFO's Most Innovative Automation Award

As part of FutureCFO's Excellence Awards, the Most Innovative Use of Automation Award acknowledges a finance organisation's innovative use of automation for core processes, which include bookkeeping, accounts payable, invoicing and accounts receivable, tax compliance, payroll, and expense management. Using Esker's AI-driven Procure-to-Pay suite and Accounts Receivable solutions as a business case, International SOS was chosen as the winner by FutureCFO's judging committee.

"International SOS's finance digitalisation journey reflects many of the challenges organisations in Asia face today. They want to raise efficiency levels, have better insights into the business in real time, be able to respond to changes as they occur and do so regardless of the operational constraints that they face. International SOS's approach reflects a carefully crafted methodology that recognises the value of collaborative partnership to meet evolving business goals," said Allan Tan, Group Editor for CXOCIETY, parent company of FutureCFO.

Esker and International SOS's Partnership for Automation

Working closely with Esker, International SOS successfully optimised its finance processes using Esker's Procure-to-Pay suite and Accounts Receivable solutions (Invoice Delivery, Collections Management and Cash Application), moving from 85% paper-based invoices to handling 95% electronic vendor and customer invoices today. International SOS now operates in a highly collaborative and transparent process using Esker's solutions.

Furthermore, with Esker's Cash Application solution, International SOS can now manage multiple payment formats by automating the manually intensive process of matching payments received from all incoming sources, creating tremendous time savings.

"We are delighted to receive this award in partnership with Esker and we look forward to growing our relationship in the near future," said Ross Mackay, Group Head of Global Shared Services and Finance Optimisation at International SOS. "Esker's solutions and Agile methodology have allowed us to easily implement, improve collaboration and deliver benefits for our staff, customers and suppliers."

About International SOS

The International SOS Group of Companies is in the business of saving lives, protecting your global workforce from health and security threats. Wherever you are, we deliver customised health, security risk management and wellbeing solutions to fuel your growth and productivity. In the event of extreme weather, an epidemic or a security incident, we provide an immediate response providing peace of mind. Our innovative technology and medical and security expertise focus on prevention, offering real-time, actionable insights and on-the-ground quality delivery. We help protect your people, your organisation's reputation, as well as support your compliance reporting needs. By partnering with us, organisations can fulfil their Duty of Care responsibilities, while empowering business resilience, continuity and sustainability. Founded in 1985, the International SOS Group, headquartered in London & Singapore, is trusted by 12,000 organisations, including the majority of the Fortune 500, as well as mid-size enterprises, governments, educational institutions and NGOs. 12,000 multicultural medical, security and logistics experts stand with you to provide support & assistance from over 1,000 locations in 90 countries, 24/7, 365 days. To protect your workforce, we are at your fingertips: www.internationalsos.com

About FutureCFO

FutureCFO, part of CXOCIETY, is Asia's largest and longest established CFO media news platform. FutureCFO is all about empowering the CFO and the Finance Team to take on the leadership position in the digitalization of the enterprise. CXOCIETY provides engagements with the C-level community in Asia through Digital Media, Custom Content, Events, and Research and Reports. For more information, visit https://futurecfo.net/

About Esker

Esker is a global cloud platform built to unlock strategic value for finance and customer service professionals, and strengthen collaboration between companies by automating the cash conversion cycle. Esker's solutions incorporate technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and internally. Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com.sg. Follow Esker on LinkedIn @EskerAsia and join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com.sg

SOURCE Esker