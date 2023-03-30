U.S. markets open in 5 hours 22 minutes

International Sourcing Event Returns to Acclaim, Global Sources Exhibitions Celebrate 20th Anniversary, Over 8,000 Booths at Hong Kong Shows this April

PR Newswire
·5 min read

HONG KONG, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The esteemed Global Sources trade shows are poised for a triumphant return to Hong Kong in April, occupying all ten exhibition halls at AsiaWorld-Expo, twice over. Emphasizing prominent trends such as carbon neutrality, the pet economy, and outdoor travel, featuring over 4,000 reputable suppliers and more than 8,000 booths with over 300,000 creative products, innovative technologies, and design concept applications, the two-phase exhibition anticipates an attendance of over 60,000 professional buyers from 150 countries and regions worldwide.

Global Sources Exhibitions in Hong Kong this April:

  • Global Sources Consumer Electronics (April 11–14)

  • Global Sources Mobile Electronics (April 18–21)

  • Global Sources Smart Home & Appliances (April 18–21)

  • Global Sources Lifestyle x Fashion (April 18–21)

  • Global Sources Home & Kitchen(April 18–21)

Global Sources Consumer Electronics
The most comprehensive international sourcing event for consumer electronics products, presenting reputable OEM/ODM suppliers from China and elsewhere in Asia. The exhibition caters to established retailers, e-tailers, and distributors with consumer electronics, computer peripherals, e-sports products, car electronics, outdoor electronics, A/V products, and electronic components, highlighting the latest in-demand and uniquely designed electronics products.

Global Sources Consumer Electronics includes a new audio products pavilion with nearly 500 booths showcasing speakers (including a party speaker section), headphones, home audio products, and other audio products and accessories. The Next-Gen Components Zone features the latest electronic components according to application, covering automotive electronics, smart living, smart security, wearable devices, and the medical, industrial, and robotics sectors. A personal transporter test drive and and outdoor electronics experience zone immerse buyers in the latest technologies.

Global Sources Mobile Electronics
Global Sources Mobile Electronics brings together more than 1,200 leading manufacturers, brand owners, and design companies at over 2,400 booths. The event emphasizes branding, smart technology, and innovative design elements, covering mobile devices, smart wearables, AR/VR, portable audio, charging products, and mobile accessories.

Global Sources Smart Home & Appliances
Global Sources Smart Home & Appliances is a specialized event for manufacturers, solution providers, design companies, and system integrators from the Greater China region. It showcases a broad range of smart home products, including security systems, intelligent alarms and sensors, smart lighting, home automation systems, smart electrical devices, household appliances, and IoT products. The event aims to provide comprehensive smart solutions to building materials dealers, distributors, housing design companies, and online sellers.

The show features a dedicated smart home experience zone, the AIOT Park, which invites mobile carriers and leading IoT solution companies to display their smart home, connected devices, IoT, and AR/VR products and applications.

Global Sources Lifestyle x Fashion
The Global Sources Lifestyle & Fashion Show highlights customized, high-quality, fashionable, and eco-friendly products from China and across Asia. The event features categories such as sports and fitness, everyday apparel and accessories, tech gifts, pet products, and travel, offering cutting-edge trends and innovative products for the post-pandemic era.

This year, a new Pet Products section has been added, featuring major categories such as health and wellness, grooming and cleaning supplies, toys, clothing and accessories. The event also showcases Southeast Asia manufacturing, promoting exhibitors from Southeast Asia and mainland China-based exhibitors with factories in the region. With growing demand from buyers for eco-friendly products, the event will place significant emphasis on sustainable and environmentally friendly elements. The Cool Design Gallery is a display area that focuses on innovative design, advanced technology, quality, and comfort, with a special "Eco-friendly, Green" showcase highlighting buyers' most sought-after product requirements.

Global Sources Home & Kitchen
The Home & Kitchen show presents a variety of stylish, creative, and eco-friendly products, including home décor, household cleaning supplies, tableware, and kitchenware, catering to global buyers' pursuit of high-quality living.

The Home & Kitchen theme synergizes with the Smart Home & Appliances theme, featuring products that together create a "More Comfortable, Smarter Living+" overall concept. "Black technology" in daily life will be a highlight of the event, embodied in the integration of technology with fashionable clothing and accessories, tech gifts, everyday household items, and kitchenware.

Hybrid Model
The expo will also feature an online exhibition, which offers live streaming services for overseas buyers unable to attend the event in person. Overseas buyers can virtually exchange name cards via Video on Demand.

20 years in the trade-show business
This year marks the 20th anniversary of Global Sources Exhibitions. As the first stop of the celebration tour, Global Sources Hong Kong shows, world-class professional events certified by the UFI, will host a 20th anniversary thank-you cocktail party and supplier awards ceremony to recognize outstanding performance in exploring overseas markets.

Hong Kong Goodies vouchers for visitors
In collaboration with the Hong Kong Tourism Board, Global Sources will prepare 15,000 Hong Kong Goodies vouchers for buyers from outside Hong Kong, providing them with a complimentary drink (worth over HK$100) at their choice of more than 100 bars, restaurants, and hotels in Hong Kong. Buyers can enjoy HK$100 off at one of over 120 selected restaurants, shops, and attractions and get a free transportation ticket, or redeem a special gift (worth over HK$100) at an attraction or museum in Hong Kong.

Global Sources Exhibitions in Hong Kong
Global Sources Exhibitions in Hong Kong

About Global Sources
Global Sources is an internationally recognized B2B sourcing platform that has been driving global trade for over 50 years. The company connects authentic buyers and verified suppliers worldwide with tailored solutions and trusted market intelligence through trade shows, digital platforms, and magazines. Global Sources pioneered the world's first cross-border B2B E-commerce website, GlobalSources.com, in 1995. The company has over 10 million registered international buyers and users.

The press release is distributed by Market Hubs Holdings Limited

For media enquiry, please contact

Market Hubs Holdings Limited
Lierence LI
lierence@markethubsgroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/international-sourcing-event-returns-to-acclaim-global-sources-exhibitions-celebrate-20th-anniversary-over-8-000-booths-at-hong-kong-shows-this-april-301785567.html

SOURCE Global Sources

