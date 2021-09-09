U.S. markets close in 1 hour 50 minutes

International Sustainable Haircare Brand Rhyme & Reason Partners with Environmental Influencer & Zero Waste Pioneer Kathryn Kellogg

·2 min read

Kellogg Joins Brand's Expert Circle for Education and Environmental Advocacy

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhyme & Reason announces the appointment of its latest Expert Circle member, Kathryn Kellogg. As an Environmental Influencer and Zero Waste pioneer, her dedication to sustainable and healthy living makes her a natural addition to the brand's advisory council. She joins marine scientist and conservation educator, Andy Donnelly, certified trichologist, Angela Onuoha, as well as guest advisors from the brand's elite development team.

The Expert Circle is Rhyme & Reason's externally appointed committee comprised of industry-leading authorities and renowned sustainability professionals who provide high level expertise and guidance to the brand team.

Kellogg is an environmental campaigner and Founder of Going Zero Waste, a lifestyle website committed to helping others combat waste reduction while leading a healthier lifestyle. She is also a spokesperson for plastic-free living for National Geographic, Chief Sustainability Officer at the One Movement, and author of 101 Ways to Go Zero Waste. As part of her consulting role, Kellogg will provide input for the brand's product development process and educate consumers about recycling systems, underscoring the importance of sustainability.

"I am thrilled to partner with a company that shares the same values and dedication to helping others live a more sustainable and healthier life. I'm a life-long advocate for plastic reduction and instantly loved Rhyme & Reason's commitment to "No New Plastic" and the bolstering of our recycling systems. I also greatly admire their sustainable product innovation achievements, like their caps that are uniquely made from 100% recycled plastic – which is an industry first," says Kellogg.

Rhyme & Reason is as passionate about the planet as they are about amazing hair. In line with their ethos of "Sustainable and Sensational," each Rhyme & Reason bottle and cap is made of 100% recycled plastic and can be recycled together without separation.

About Rhyme & Reason
Rhyme & Reason is an eco-friendly, sustainable haircare brand that is as passionate about the planet as they are about amazing hair. Developed for every hair type, texture and concern, they provide high performing formulas that are 90%+ natural, Dermatologist approved, vegan and cruelty-free all packaged in a 100% recycled and recyclable bottle and cap. Rhyme & Reason is exclusively available at Target and Target.com. www.rhymeandreasonhair.com

Contact: Gianna Cesa, gcesa@behrmanpr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-sustainable-haircare-brand-rhyme--reason-partners-with-environmental-influencer--zero-waste-pioneer-kathryn-kellogg-301372801.html

SOURCE Rhyme & Reason

