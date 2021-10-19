U.S. markets closed

International Tennis Legend and Former World No. 1 Tennis Player Chris Evert Partners with Regener-Eyes®

·2 min read

Regener-Eyes developed a first-in-class biologic eye drop that is natural and preservative-free, supporting the overall health of the eyes

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Evert has joined forces with Regener-Eyes to spread awareness of their first-in-class biologic eye drop. Regener-Eyes is an ophthalmic solution that aids in supporting eye lubrication for people experiencing eye discomfort or irritation. Evert views her partnership with Regener-Eyes as an opportunity to help athletes of all ages understand the benefits of this ophthalmic solution.

"I'm excited to join Regener-Eyes® and bring a life-enhancing ophthalmic solution to my audience," said Evert.

"I'm very excited to join the Regener-Eyes team," said Evert. "I appreciate the power of community and the ability to bring an ophthalmic solution that so many people within my audience may find useful and life enhancing."

Discomfort and eye irritation can be common for athletes. Regener-Eyes provides the ease they need to continue to practice and play the sports they love. "Partnering with the world's former No. 1 tennis player made complete sense for Regener-Eyes, as she has a captive audience of athletes and baby boomers that understand the need for lubrication and comfort for the eyes, while practicing a sport," said Heidi Hart Pukas, Sr. Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Communications.

Founder and CEO C. Randall Harrell, M.D., researched dry eye disease (DED) caused by meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD) after watching his mother suffer from Mixed Connective Tissue Disease for years. Realizing how common dry eye disease is—340 million people worldwide suffer from dry eyes—he decided to study a newer generation of medicine: regenerative medicine.

"We're excited to have Chris Evert as a part of our outreach efforts," said Harrell. "Her audience of athletes and baby boomers are suffering. Our product, backed by extensive regenerative medical research, may help. Unlike other eye drops, Regener-Eyes is a biologic made from proteins, for which it doesn't cause an adverse reaction as it works to lubricate while helping to improve overall eye health."

About Regener-Eyes: Regener-Eyes® is a first in class, natural, biologic ophthalmic solution that is preservative free. Regener-Eyes has been used safely in over one million treatments. For more information on our first in class biologic eye drop, please visit regenereyes.com, follow us on Instagram, like us on Facebook, subscribe and watch us on YouTube, tweet us on Twitter and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contact:
Regener-Eyes®
Heidi Hart Pukas
heidi.pukas@regenerativeplant.org

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-tennis-legend-and-former-world-no-1-tennis-player-chris-evert-partners-with-regener-eyes-301403949.html

SOURCE Regener-Eyes

