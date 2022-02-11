U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,518.02
    +13.94 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,406.54
    +164.95 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,201.77
    +16.13 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,062.45
    +11.29 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.99
    +1.11 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.10
    -4.30 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    -0.37 (-1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1391
    -0.0040 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0210
    -0.0100 (-0.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3575
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8570
    -0.1730 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,645.65
    -899.88 (-2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,009.27
    +12.32 (+1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,659.57
    -12.83 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

International Transport and Logistics Business Gebrüder Weiss Expands Footprint in Southwest Market

Gebrüder Weiss
·4 min read

Global Freight Forwarder Opens a New Location in El Paso, Texas, to Better Serve Customers as Nearshoring Trend Accelerates

El Paso, Texas, Gebrüder Weiss Border Logistics Office Now Open

El Paso, Texas, Gebr&#xfc;der Weiss Border Logistics Office Now Open
El Paso, Texas, Gebrüder Weiss Border Logistics Office Now Open

EL PASO, Texas, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gebrüder Weiss, an international transport and logistics company, is expanding its footprint in the Southwest region of the United States with the launch of a new location. An office site at 1520 Goodyear Drive in El Paso, Texas, is now open and actively hiring for positions. Leading the El Paso team as Director of Border Logistics US-MX will be industry veteran Antonio Acuña. The expanded Southwest presence is a strategic move to enhance customer access to areas of fast-growing population centers in the United States as well as support businesses as they rely heavily on nearshoring tactics to meet customers' demands.

"We have been planning to expand in the Southwest region for quite some time. For our strategy to be solid, we needed the right team of professionals," said Mark McCullough, CEO of Gebrüder Weiss USA. "Antonio is one of those rare industry experts who knows how to implement strategy and achieve goals no matter how seemingly insurmountable the obstacles. We are delighted to welcome such a respected professional to our border team."

In 2021, the value of trade between the U.S. and Mexico was $58.7 billion. As businesses explore ways to have more control of their supply chain and avoid incredibly high Transpacific freight rates, interest in nearshoring has grown. Mexico has again become a very attractive manufacturing partner for automotive businesses, appliance and steel manufacturers, and the garment industry. To respond to the growing need, Gebrüder Weiss has invested in the Southwest not just with its new location, but also through its domestic transport service expansion late in 2021, which now also provides Full Truckload services.

Companies around the world have been impacted by COVID-19 supply chain disruptions. This has led businesses to identify suppliers that are geographically closer to help reduce costs and be less affected by more complex logistics or economic uncertainties. Gebrüder Weiss is a family-owned global logistics and transport company that prides itself on anticipating the needs of its customers. The Southwest expansion addresses not only the growing population of the region, but also the need for reliable quality border logistics operations between the United States and Mexico.

"Companies have learned that they must be agile and that they have to be able to adapt to survive in this precarious environment, said McCullough. "Having a logistics partner that you can trust and that is also well-positioned with a global network is paramount for a thriving company. We anticipated nearshoring, and we are ready to support our customers' needs with expertise in cross-border logistics.

For more information about Gebrüder Weiss USA, its services, locations, or employment opportunities, please visit www.gw-world.com.

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company with a history of more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs more than 7,400 people worldwide and boasts 170 company-owned locations. The business presence in North America includes headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, El Paso, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. Developing and changing with its customers' needs during its long history, Gebrüder Weiss is also a pioneer in sustainable business practices having implemented myriad ecological, economic, and social initiatives. The company's continuous growth illustrates the need for highly experienced global solutions providers through an international network of supply chain experts. Customized solutions with a single point of contact provide customers with an exceptional service experience focused on reliable and economical solutions. www.gw-world.com

Gebrüder Weiss

251 Wille Road, Suite C
IL 60018 Des Plaines

T 847.795.4300

usa@gw-world.com

www.gw-world.com

Media Contact:

Karolyn Raphael

Winger Marketing

karolyn@wingermarketing.com

T 312.494.0422

Related Images






Image 1: El Paso, Texas, Gebrüder Weiss Border Logistics Office Now Open


El Paso, Texas, on the Mexico border, is home to Gebrüder Weiss' eighth location in the United States.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • What's included in Biden's $5 billion EV plan

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discuss the challenges President Biden's $5 billion electric vehicle plan might face.

  • Endo Comments on Default Judgment on Liability in Tennessee State Court

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today announced that it expects a Tennessee state court to issue an order granting plaintiffs' request for a default judgment on liability against Endo's wholly-owned subsidiaries Endo Health Solutions Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (collectively, Endo or the Company) in Dunaway, et al. v. Purdue Pharma, L.P., et al., Case No. 2:19-CV-00038, pending in the Circuit Court for Cumberland County, Tennessee, as a sanction for alleged discovery improprieties i

  • Report: Amazon retail CEO Dave Clark sells Medina home, moves to Dallas

    The move came before Washington's 7% capital gains tax was set to take effect at the beginning of 2022.

  • Inflation: The items that are getting more expensive — and those that aren't

    Where inflation is — and isn’t —following January’s CPI report

  • Philip Morris: Are the Golden Years Just Beginning?

    Thinking of a tobacco company as a long-term investment idea is a bit counter-intuitive. The global smoking rate has continually declined over time, and it's a well-known fact that tobacco products like cigarettes are terrible for your health. "Sin" stocks like Philip Morris that deal in markets like tobacco, alcohol, and firearms might not be for every investor.

  • Lumber Surges Anew as Supplies Shrink Ahead of Building Season

    (Bloomberg) -- Lumber is on a tear again, bringing back the specter of increasing construction costs. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Lumber futures have recouped recent losses and risen by the exchange maximum of $45 for

  • Ford Idles More Production Capacity. The Reason Isn’t What You Expect.

    Ford has been forced to take more production capacity offline, according to reports. The issue isn't the chip shortage.

  • Horrific allegations of racism prompt California lawsuit against Tesla

    Racist slurs were hurled daily at Black workers at Tesla's California plant, delivered not just by fellow employees but also by managers and supervisors, California's civil rights agency alleges in an explosive lawsuit filed against the company Thursday.

  • Top China Chipmaker Warns of Growing Shortfall as U.S. Decouples

    (Bloomberg) -- Manufacturers in China are increasingly looking to source chips locally because they fear the U.S. and other governments may prioritize domestic users of the semiconductors vital to national security, a senior executive at the country’s top chipmaker said Friday.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Marke

  • Europe is terrified of semiconductor irrelevance. Now its tech champion is calling for a massive new alliance

    The leading supplier to chipmakers, ASML, warns the continent faces a structural threat unless it invests tens, maybe hundreds, of billions of dollars in the industry.

  • $90 Oil: Chevron and Caterpillar's 2020 Acquisitions Are Paying Off Big Time

    Industry-leading companies have several advantages that make them worth owning, even if they are more expensive than smaller competitors. For Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), those advantages were put on display in 2020 when deep pockets allowed both companies to make timely acquisitions during a depressed oil and gas market. In 2020, the average price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil, the U.S. benchmark, was under $40 per barrel, and the average Henry Hub natural gas price was just under $2 per MMBtu.

  • Spirit-Frontier merger could leave South Florida headquarters up in the air

    Around 1,000 corporate high paying jobs could move to Colorado after Spirit Airlines' merger with Frontier

  • How to Retire at 65: Step-by-Step Plan

    The age of 65 is the traditional time when people stop working and retire to live off the fruits of their labor. That doesn’t mean 65 is the ideal age for everyone to retire, though. In order to retire at … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 65: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Democrats Propose Gas Tax Holiday

    Against a background of surging gasoline prices at the beginning of an election year, a group of Democratic lawmakers are calling for a suspension of the federal gas tax for the rest of 2022. The Gas Prices Relief Act proposed by Sens. Maggie Hassan (D-HN) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ) – both of whom are up for reelection in the fall – would suspend the 18.4 cents per gallon federal gas tax until the beginning of 2023. The legislation would also empower the Treasury Department to monitor retail prices o

  • Freeport-McMoRan Foundation Awards $2.8 Million to Projects in Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico

    February 11, 2022 - ​The Freeport-McMoRan Foundation recently awarded 39 grants to communities and non-profit organizations for projects supporting a range of locally determined priorities from edu...

  • Why Micron Technology Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) were spiking in early trading on Thursday, up as much as 7.4% in early trading before settling into a 5% gain as of this writing. Late on Wednesday, NAND flash suppliers Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) and Japan-based Kioxia, which have a joint venture to produce NAND flash chips, announced that contamination of some key materials at two of their Japanese production sites would hurt the companies' joint output of NAND. More often than not, supply has exceeded demand in recent years and NAND flash prices have generally been on a downward trend.

  • Enbridge to Submit Mainline Toll Plan to Regulators in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Enbridge Inc. plans to submit an incentive tolling settlement plan for its vast Mainline oil pipeline network to the Canadian Energy Regulator for review later in 2022 after a proposal to offer long-term contracts to keep the conduits full was rejected by the agency last year.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets R

  • Lawmakers Want Answers From Finra on Alleged Secret Wells Fargo Arrangement

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Katie Porter want answers from Finra about allegations Wells Fargo was able to tilt the arbitration process in its favor.

  • Warren Buffett’s Top Stock Last Year Was the Bank He’s Been Bailing On

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s best-performing stock last year? One he’s been dumping.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainStocks, Bonds Extend Declines on Bullard Comments: Markets WrapMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarWells Fargo & Co. shares delivered a total return of 61% last year, outpacing every other company listed in the most recent

  • MGM Resorts Overhauls Loyalty Program to Track Big Non-Gambling Spenders

    MGM Resorts can pinpoint more than 80 percent of its gaming revenue in Las Vegas to individual players, allowing it to direct offers to its most lucrative customers. But non-gamblers spend a lot of money in Las Vegas, too, and company executives said Wednesday they can match less than 40 percent of spending on shopping, […]