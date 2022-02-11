International Transport and Logistics Business Gebrüder Weiss Expands Footprint in Southwest Market

Global Freight Forwarder Opens a New Location in El Paso, Texas, to Better Serve Customers as Nearshoring Trend Accelerates

El Paso, Texas, Gebrüder Weiss Border Logistics Office Now Open

EL PASO, Texas, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gebrüder Weiss, an international transport and logistics company, is expanding its footprint in the Southwest region of the United States with the launch of a new location. An office site at 1520 Goodyear Drive in El Paso, Texas, is now open and actively hiring for positions. Leading the El Paso team as Director of Border Logistics US-MX will be industry veteran Antonio Acuña. The expanded Southwest presence is a strategic move to enhance customer access to areas of fast-growing population centers in the United States as well as support businesses as they rely heavily on nearshoring tactics to meet customers' demands.

"We have been planning to expand in the Southwest region for quite some time. For our strategy to be solid, we needed the right team of professionals," said Mark McCullough, CEO of Gebrüder Weiss USA. "Antonio is one of those rare industry experts who knows how to implement strategy and achieve goals no matter how seemingly insurmountable the obstacles. We are delighted to welcome such a respected professional to our border team."

In 2021, the value of trade between the U.S. and Mexico was $58.7 billion. As businesses explore ways to have more control of their supply chain and avoid incredibly high Transpacific freight rates, interest in nearshoring has grown. Mexico has again become a very attractive manufacturing partner for automotive businesses, appliance and steel manufacturers, and the garment industry. To respond to the growing need, Gebrüder Weiss has invested in the Southwest not just with its new location, but also through its domestic transport service expansion late in 2021, which now also provides Full Truckload services.

Companies around the world have been impacted by COVID-19 supply chain disruptions. This has led businesses to identify suppliers that are geographically closer to help reduce costs and be less affected by more complex logistics or economic uncertainties. Gebrüder Weiss is a family-owned global logistics and transport company that prides itself on anticipating the needs of its customers. The Southwest expansion addresses not only the growing population of the region, but also the need for reliable quality border logistics operations between the United States and Mexico.

"Companies have learned that they must be agile and that they have to be able to adapt to survive in this precarious environment, said McCullough. "Having a logistics partner that you can trust and that is also well-positioned with a global network is paramount for a thriving company. We anticipated nearshoring, and we are ready to support our customers' needs with expertise in cross-border logistics.

For more information about Gebrüder Weiss USA, its services, locations, or employment opportunities, please visit www.gw-world.com.

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company with a history of more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs more than 7,400 people worldwide and boasts 170 company-owned locations. The business presence in North America includes headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, El Paso, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. Developing and changing with its customers' needs during its long history, Gebrüder Weiss is also a pioneer in sustainable business practices having implemented myriad ecological, economic, and social initiatives. The company's continuous growth illustrates the need for highly experienced global solutions providers through an international network of supply chain experts. Customized solutions with a single point of contact provide customers with an exceptional service experience focused on reliable and economical solutions. www.gw-world.com

