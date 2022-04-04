U.S. markets open in 4 hours 57 minutes

International Virchow Prize for Global Health launched

·2 min read

Highly prestigious award endowed with €500,000 to uphold the United Nations 2030 Agenda

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

BERLIN, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ -- The nomination phase of the newly established Virchow Prize for Global Health has begun. This major international award honours outstanding achievements towards addressing today's complex health challenges. The Prize is awarded annually in Berlin, with the inaugural ceremony held 15 October 2022, on the eve of the World Health Summit.

The Virchow Prize for Global Health aims to incentivize and spur great minds in their commitment to global health. Laureates will be awarded an endowment of €500,000 for their longstanding contributions towards improving health and well-being for all.

Eligible are individuals, organisations, or institutions who have made significant contributions towards strengthening health worldwide – whether through long-standing scientific, academic, political, humanitarian, social, research or economic engagement, in line with the United Nations 2030 Agenda Sustainable Development Goals.

Each year, the official announcement of the Virchow Prize for Global Health laureates is released on 13 October, the birthday of Rudolf Virchow. Virchow united in one person the interdisciplinary and humanistic concept of well-being, while serving as a role model in overcoming complexity and bridging challenges to improve health at a global scale.

By establishing and granting the Virchow Prize for Global Health, the Virchow Foundation for Global Health strives to raise awareness of current global health issues and to award achievements which significantly improve the impact on the broad health challenges we face today. The Foundation was established with support of the German National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina and Berlin-Brandenburg Academy of Sciences and Humanities, alongside civil society and leading experts within global health.

Details on nomination process: https://virchowprize.org/nominations/

Contact:
Virchow Foundation for Global Health
c/o Berlin-Brandenburgische Akademie der Wissenschaften
Jägerstr. 22/23 , DE-10117 Berlin, Germany
press@virchow.foundation

SOURCE Virchow Foundation for Global Health

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/04/c7575.html

