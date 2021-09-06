U.S. markets closed

International Week of Deaf People- Doug Disraeli D.D.S. Teams Up with Individuals from the Deaf Community to Give Dental Tips to Providers

Doug Disraeli, D.D.S.
·3 min read

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In observance of International Week of Deaf People on September 20-26, 2021, Doug Disraeli D.D.S. collaborates with individuals in the Deaf Community to develop helpful tips to serve this unique population of people who are deaf and hard of hearing.

International Week of Deaf People includes the International Day of Sign Language on September 23, proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly to raise awareness of the importance of sign language. The International Week of Deaf People strives to promote the human rights of people who are deaf while gathering, becoming united, and showing unity to the rest of the world.

Dr. Disraeli offers the following tips for providers:

  • Prepare individuals for the steps of the process

  • Offer a pen and paper

  • Consider visual aids

  • Ask about accommodations

  • Make sure to face individuals when speaking

  • Have transparent masks on hand for lip reading

  • Have the number of an interpreter via teleconference available

  • Look directly to the patient, speak clearly, and do not shout

  • Don’t touch without warning

  • Assume competence

  • Provide deaf interpreter or be willing to work with insurance on providing one

  • Reconfirm interpreter a few days before the appointment

  • Have written communication available for oral hygiene, post-op instruction, and confirm patient fully understands at-home care

The International Week of Deaf People is an annual event celebrated by the global Deaf Community during the last full week of September to commemorate the month the World Congress of the World Federation of the Deaf was first held.

Says Dr. Disraeli, “When providing dental care to individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing, we learned from the community there are a few things that help make their visit as comfortable as possible. We wanted to share this out to the greater dental community.”

ABOUT DR. DOUG DISRAELI: Dr. Disraeli is a general and cosmetic dentist with a degree from the University of Southern California, one of the top dental schools in the world. In practice for over 35 years, he participates throughout the United States in continuing education dentistry courses and is a member of the American Dental Association, the California Dental Association, the San Diego County Dental Society, the Academy of General Dentistry, the Pacific Academy of Aesthetic Dentistry and the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentists. Dr. Disraeli has been awarded "Top San Diego Dentist" from 2008-present by fellow dental professionals in San Diego County. http://www.drdisraeli.com/Dr-Disraeli

ABOUT DOUG DISRAELI, D.D.S. DENTAL PRACTICE: Offering cosmetic dentistry, implant, restorative, and general dentistry throughout San Diego, Doug Disraeli, D.D.S. is committed to providing its patients with comfortable, efficient, and comprehensive dental care. Procedures offered include teeth whitening, bonding, veneers, cosmetic fillings, removable partial dentures, extractions, periodontics. Doug Disraeli, D.D.S. is located in the Uptown San Diego, Hillcrest community of San Diego at 3645 Fourth Avenue. http://drdisraeli.com https://www.facebook.com/dougdisraelidds https://www.instagram.com/dougdisraelidds/

Media Contact – Elysse Acosta – 760-490-5810 – elysse@feltenmedia.com


