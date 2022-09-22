Internationally renowned China Mobile Hong Kong 5G network is awarded by Opensignal

Ranked Hong Kong's No.1 for 5G Network Reach and 5G Video Experience in the first half of 2022

HONG KONG, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Mobile Hong Kong's (CMHK) 5G network has always been a market leader. After winning the "Fastest 5G Network in Hong Kong - 2021" award[1] from Ookla®, the parent company of Speedtest®, the company announced today that it has won several Global 5G Awards from internationally renowned independent mobile analytics authority, Opensignal. CMHK's 5G Network Reach and 5G Video Experience are ranked at the forefront, becoming No. 1 in Hong Kong in the first half of 2022. The Opensignal Global 5G Awards 2022[2] salutes CMHK's leadership for investing extensive resources over the years to build up a world-class 5G network.

China Mobile Hong Kong won several Global 5G Awards from internationally renowned independent mobile analytics authority, Opensignal. CMHK’s 5G Network Reach and 5G Video Experience are ranked at the forefront, becoming No. 1 in Hong Kong in the first half of 2022. (PRNewsfoto/中國移動香港)

Opensignal is the independent global standard for analyzing consumers' mobile network experience. According to its "5G Global Mobile Network Experience Awards 2022" published today, CMHK's 5G Network categorized as 5G Global Leader on 5G Reach and 5G Video Experience not only rank No.1 in Hong Kong, but are also ranked the best internationally, ranking second (Joint Winner) and seventh (Joint Winner) in the world respectively.

In addition to being No.1 in Hong Kong for 5G Reach and 5G Video Experience, CMHK is also performed excellently and named a joint winner in the 5G Global High Performer - Games Experience and 5G Global High Performer - Availability categories. Combining the 5G network speed report conducted by Ookla® in Hong Kong last year and the latest Opensignal "5G Global Mobile Network Experience Awards 2022" , CMHK's 5G network has been highly praised by international authorities and is established as Hong Kong's market leader. CMHK is proud of its local market peers and their collective standing among global 5G providers.

Opensignal independently analyzes the mobile user experience of every major network operator in the world, and the report is a representative measurement of billions of individual data sets collected daily by the company from more than 100 million mobile devices and devices around the globe. Opensignal is a mobile analytics company dedicated to improving global mobile connections and it also operates as an independent authority seeking to understand the authentic mobile network experience of consumers. It has an excellent reputation, with its data and analysis highly recognized and respected by local users and industry insiders.

Story continues

Sean Lee, Director & Chief Executive Officer of China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited, said: "We are very pleased and encouraged that CMHK's 5G network performance has achieved another success, and it has won the international authoritative Opensignal awards. Relying on our abundant 5G spectrum resources and innovative technologies, we will continue to actively and continuously develop our 5G network, and always put customers first and strive to become their preferred digital life partner."

CMHK has been rooted in Hong Kong for 25 years and has invested a multitude of resources in the past few years to build an outstanding, stable and high-speed 5G network. In March 2018, CMHK was the first mobile network provider to receive a 5G test license from the Communications Authority, and in October 2018, it became the first telecommunications provider to conduct commercial equipment testing of 28GHz 5G base stations in urban environments. In May 2019, the first 5G voice call and video call in Hong Kong were connected, and in November 2019, it successfully won multiple 5G frequency bands in Hong Kong, becoming a leader among local mobile network operators with the most 5G spectrum resources. That same month, CMHK completed the installation and testing of 5G SA. On April 1, 2020, it became the first local mobile network operator to launch 5G services and pledged commitment to promoting the construction and development of smart city clusters in the Greater Bay Area. In October 2021, its 5G customer numbers exceeded one million. Going forward, CMHK will continue to integrate 5G technology into our daily lives and into hundreds of industries to assist in Hong Kong's transformation into a "smart city".

Please click here to view the full report:

https://www.opensignal.com/reports/2022/09/global/5g-global-mobile-network-experience-awards

Opensignal Awards – 5G Global Mobile Network Experience Awards 2022, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period January 1 – June 29, 2022 © 2022 Opensignal Limited.

[1] Based on data analysis of Q1 - Q2 and Q3 - Q4 in 2021 by Speedtest Intelligence®, a subsidiary of Ookla®.

[2] According to the "5G Global Awards 2022" presented by Opensignal on 21 Sep 2022, CMHK's 5G Reach and 5G Video Experience ranked joint second and seventh in the world respectively, data collected from 1 Jan to 29 Jun 2022.

About China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited

China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited (CMHK) is the wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile Limited (HKEx: 941), which ranks 56th on the Fortune Global 500. CMHK was incepted in January 1997 and was the first mobile network operator to launch PCS services in Hong Kong.

Maintaining the world's largest customer base for its mobile network services*, the company offers innovative and comprehensive communications services, including voice, data, IDD and international roaming through 5G, 4G LTE and 3GHSPA and other technologies. The company is committed to the development of 5G with new technologies such as artificial intelligence, internet of things, cloud computing and big data, integrating 5G applications in different industries, and promoting the construction and development of smart city groups in the Greater Bay Area.

*China Mobile (Hong Kong) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile Limited. As of 31 December, 2021, China Mobile Limited has the largest number of mobile network subscribers in the world.

China Mobile Logo (PRNewsfoto/中國移動香港)

SOURCE China Mobile Hong Kong