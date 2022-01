Motley Fool

The metaverse is the buzzword of the moment in technology after Meta Platforms announced in October 2021 that it plans to bring this concept to life so that people can experience immersive content in three dimensions instead of simply looking at two-dimensional objects on a screen. From gaming and entertainment to work and education, the coming metaverse is expected to touch several verticals and blur the lines between real and virtual worlds. As a result, the metaverse is expected to create a massive revenue opportunity running into trillions of dollars, according to estimates from various analysts and investment firms.