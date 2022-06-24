U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,911.74
    +116.01 (+3.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,500.68
    +823.32 (+2.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,607.62
    +375.43 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,765.74
    +54.06 (+3.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.06
    +2.79 (+2.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.10
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.13
    +0.09 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0559
    +0.0034 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1250
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2270
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1700
    +0.2370 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,446.04
    +676.88 (+3.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    462.12
    +8.22 (+1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,208.81
    +188.36 (+2.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,491.97
    +320.72 (+1.23%)
     

Internet history, texts, and location data could all be used as criminal evidence in states where abortion becomes illegal post-Roe, digital rights advocates warn

Connor Perrett
·4 min read
Abortion rights demonstrators hold signs outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., United States on June 24, 2022
Abortion rights demonstrators hold signs outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., United States on June 24, 2022Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • The Supreme Court on Friday overturned its landmark 1973 ruling safeguarding abortion.

  • Privacy advocates warn that phone and computer data could be used as evidence in states where abortion becomes illegal.

  • "Privacy should not be an opt-in model or something that we as end-users have to strive for," said Daly Barnett of EFF.

The Supreme Court on Friday overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that safeguarded access to abortion across the US. The decision Friday promoted renewed fears from digital privacy advocates who fear that online activity will be used against people who seek abortion care or advocate for abortion access in states where it becomes illegal.

"The concern about digital privacy security and data safety within the abortion access movement — people seeking an abortion — is all very real," said Daly Barnett, a staff technologist at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a non-profit data rights group based in San Francisco.

Digital rights and privacy advocates like Barnett warn that the data people generate when they browse the internet, search for specific terms or interact with abortion providers might be used as criminal evidence in the future.

There is the potential for law enforcement to use a person's digital footprint against them, Barnett said, including location data and other data generated from their cell phones—as well as their search and browsing histories, the metadata attached to photos, and physical details in photographs.

In 2017, Mississippi prosecutors used a woman's internet search history for drugs to induce abortion as part of their case against her for the death of her fetus, though a grand jury decided not to pursue charges against the woman, The Washington Post reported.

Indiana police in 2015 cited a woman's text messages about ordering abortion pills from Hong Kong in a case against her. She was later convicted of feticide and child neglect and sentenced to 20 years in prison, The New York Times reported in 2015.

In cases where people are criminalized for their pregnancy outcomes, law enforcement could search people's phones and computers for evidence. This can lead to significant evidence "because people live so much of their lives" through their phones, said Sara Ainsworth, the Senior Legal & Policy Director at If/When/How, an abortion-rights policy and advocacy organization.

There have also been worries on social media over the use of apps that track menstrual cycles and the data that those services and apps store and sell. However, Ainsworth said that law enforcement investigating period tracking apps seems unlikely at least in the near future, while Barnett said there has perhaps been too much focus on such apps in the discussion about data privacy related to abortion care.

"People's digital footprint extends far beyond that," Barnett said. "We've already seen cases of people's search history being used against them as criminal evidence, and that's outside of period tracker apps. So although that is a vector of concern, it's not the sole vector."

Abortion-rights advocates have long said that efforts by states to criminalize abortion by states have the greatest impact on low income people and people of color.

"The majority of people who've been criminalized for ending their own pregnancy or being believed to have done so are almost universally, in fact, low income folks, and they're disproportionately people of color and immigrants," Ainsworth said.

"The people that I am most concerned for are the people who are already at risk of being surveilled by the states," she added. "The same people who get overly criminalized, and that's people of color and low income people in every context."

Advocates call for privacy laws to safeguard against using data to target people considering abortions

Regardless of the Friday decision, Barnett said comprehensive privacy law was needed to ensure that people's data is safeguarded. People would not have to scramble to learn about operational security or their own digital safety if more comprehensive privacy laws were in place, according to Barnett.

"Privacy should not be an opt-in model or something that we as end-users have to strive for," she said. "It should just be on by default for everyone, for all apps."

Abortion-rights and digital privacy advocates have issued a number of guides and best practices for safeguarding their data and minimizing their digital footprint. EFF recommends that people use internet browsers and search engines with a focus on privacy and data encryption, like DuckDuckGo. Barnett said encrypted texting apps, like Signal, are safer than other messaging apps and are useful for people beyond those in advocacy spaces.

People traveling to and from abortion protests or clinics should make sure they restrict their phone's location tracking settings and disable ad identifiers that follow them online, Barnett said. Setting data sharing standards, such as not sending images with identifying features, and using coded language when talking about abortion are all ways that Barnett said people can increase their safety.

"We don't want people to become paralyzed with fear and not able to approach their operational security plans because of just simply being overwhelmed," Barnett said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says Earnings Estimate Cuts Will Form an Investable Bottom; Here Are 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Already Down 50%

    As we move toward the end of Q2, it’s time to start thinking about earnings. Looking back at the quarter, analysts are predicting earnings growth of 8%, which may rise to 11% heading into next year. It’s a rosy picture, but it’s also not a sure thing. GDP contracted in Q1, by nearly 1.5%, and some estimates are showing 0% growth in Q2. Such results would meet the technical definition of a recession – and recession is hardly the usual environment to find robust earnings growth. Looking at current

  • Russia to default for first time in a century as payment deadline looms

    Nuclear submarine supplier to be sold to US buyer after diplomatic row Russian default expected within days Retail sales volumes down 0.5pc in May FTSE 100 rises strongly Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: The pro-Brussels establishment is painting Brexit as an economic disaster to reverse it Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • How Much Does a $300,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When you need another stream of income for retirement, you might consider an annuity. You purchase the annuity from an insurance company and receive payments back at a later date. Before buying an annuity, it's important to consider how much … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $300,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 10 Value Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire David Tepper

    In this article, we will take a look at 10 value stocks to buy according to billionaire David Tepper. If you want to skip our discussion on Tepper’s history and his hedge fund’s performance, go directly to 5 Value Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire David Tepper. With a net worth of $16.7 billion, David […]

  • Why Bausch Health Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

    Shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) are surging today in response to the news that Joseph Papa has resigned from the board of directors effective immediately. Over the past six years, Papa has been instrumental in lowering the company's sky-high debt and keeping it out of bankruptcy court. Bausch said in a statement Thursday evening that billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson will fill the vacant board position.

  • Meme-Stock Probe Finds Robinhood Woes Were Worse Than It Let On

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. faced a more dire situation during the height of last year’s meme-stock frenzy than executives at the online brokerage let on publicly, according to a report from top Democrats on a key congressional committee. Most Read from BloombergSupreme Court Overturns Roe, Transforming Abortion-Rights FightStocks Roar Back With Best Week in a Month: Markets WrapJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the US‘Coast to Coast’ Housing Correction Is Coming, Sa

  • Peloton and 2 other major ‘zombie’ companies could soon go to $0, leading stock research firm CEO says

    “Time is running out for cash-burning companies kept afloat with easy access to capital,” New Constructs CEO David Trainer said in a Thursday research note.

  • The stock market’s return will be minus 3.3% a year over the next decade, says this ‘single greatest predictor’

    This month we’ve received both good and bad news from the “single greatest predictor of future stock market returns.” It is a contrarian indicator, with higher equity allocations associated with lower subsequent market returns, and vice versa. According to a simple econometric model I constructed that bases its predictions on the historical correlation between the indicator and the stock market, the S&P 500’s real total return over the next decade will be minus 3.3% annualized.

  • Tesla Shanghai to Halt Production Temporarily. It Isn’t Covid.

    Tesla plant near Shanghai is going to shut down temporarily, according to reports. On Wednesday, Reuters reported that Tesla (ticker: TSLA) will shut down production in China for a couple of weeks at the start of July to upgrade equipment. Tesla didn’t return a request for comment.

  • Will Alphabet Soar After Its Stock Split? Here's What History Shows

    The days of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock trading above $2,000 are numbered. Investors often eagerly anticipate stock splits because they think shares could take off after the split. Let's first address the significance (or lack thereof) of stock splits.

  • 8.6% inflation is turning your cash into trash — but these 3 simple income stocks (yielding as high as 12%) can help you come out ahead

    At current levels, investors need a 7% to 8% return just to preserve their wealth.

  • Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade: How some of America's biggest companies are responding

    The number of companies stepping up to cover travel costs for U.S. employees seeking abortion services is growing following a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to overturn its landmark Roe v. Wade.

  • Here’s why Warren Buffett bought all the Occidental Petroleum shares he could, even with oil prices well above $100

    Energy prices are high. But bargain-hunter Buffett continues to bet on big oil.

  • JPMorgan’s Kolanovic Sees a 7% Boost for Stocks From Rebalancing

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic, a steadfast bull on US equities during this year’s selloff, is calling for stocks to rise 7% next week as pension and sovereign wealth funds rebalance their portfolios.Most Read from BloombergSupreme Court Overturns Roe, Transforming Abortion-Rights FightJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USStocks Roar Back With Best Week in a Month: Markets Wrap‘Coast to Coast’ Housing Correction Is Coming, Says Moody’s Chief Economist

  • Why Meta Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), the parent company of Facebook, were rising quickly today on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, a rebound in the tech sector appears to be sending Meta's stock higher today. The tech stock had gained 5.8% as of 1:22 p.m. ET on Friday.

  • ‘The whole market is in danger of collapsing’: Germany warns of a ‘Lehman moment’ if Russia cuts off natural gas to Europe

    Russia’s fiddling with gas flows to Europe could create an economic spillover effect, warns Germany’s top economy minister.

  • EV Newcomer Polestar Stock Has a Big and Wild First Trading Day

    The merger of the special-purpose acquisition company Gores Guggenheim and the electric-vehicle company coming from Volvo is done.

  • Banks rally after stress test, Bank of America underperforms

    Shares in the biggest U.S. banks rallied on Friday after they passed the Federal Reserve's annual health check, but Bank of America underperformed with test results implying it needs a larger-than-expected capital buffer, which could limit share buybacks and dividends. While the broader equity market also rallied on Friday, Wells Fargo & Co, up 7.5%, was the biggest gainer among the 34 lenders that underwent the Fed's so-called stress test, which measures how they would fare in a hypothetical severe economic downturn. The group would have roughly twice the capital required under Fed rules in the downturn scenario, it said.

  • Twitter gives Elon Musk even more user data after billionaire complains about bots

    Mr Musk now has access to real-time data that could be the last hurdle ahead of his buyout

  • Bristol Myers must face $6.4 billion lawsuit over delayed cancer drug

    A U.S. judge on Friday refused to dismiss a $6.4 billion lawsuit accusing Bristol Myers Squibb Co of delaying its Breyanzi cancer drug to avoid payments to shareholders of the former Celgene Corp, which the drugmaker bought for $80.3 billion in 2019. U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan rejected Bristol Myers' claim that it was never properly notified about its alleged default on its merger obligations by UMB Bank NA, the trustee representing the former Celgene shareholders. Bristol Myers and its lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.