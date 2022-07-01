U.S. markets close in 6 hours 18 minutes

Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market Size to Grow by USD 19.02 billion | Analysing Growth in Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry | Discover Company Insights in Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The internet protocol (IP) camera market is concentrated. Vendors are competing based on various features of IP cameras, such as type of iris and image sensor used, level of HD resolution, and others in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market by Connectivity and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The internet protocol (IP) camera market size is expected to grow by USD 19.02 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period.

For further insights into the dynamics of the internet protocol (IP) camera market, View our Exclusive Sample Report Now

Market Dynamics

The growth of video analytics is driving the internet protocol (IP) camera market growth. However, factors such as privacy concerns may challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The internet protocol (IP) camera market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including Axis Communications AB, CAMSTAR USA, Canon Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Costar Technologies Inc., CP PLUS International, Digital Data Communications, D-Link Corp., Guangzhou Juan Intelligent Joint Stock Co. Ltd., and Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

  • Axis Communications AB - The company offers cameras that provide excellent HDTV image quality regardless of lighting conditions and the size and characteristics of the monitored areas.

  • CAMSTAR USA - It offers various camera products, including JUANVISION, owns 20 sets high speed SMT, 4 DIP workshop, 20 assembling lines, daily productivity ups to 5000pcs DVR and NVR and 5000pcs cameras.

  • Canon Inc. - The company offers numerous products AcuSense Series, ColorVu Series, panoramic series, and others.

  • Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers IP Camera, Network Camera, Security cameras, and surveillance systems.

  • Costar Technologies Inc. - The company offers IP 4000i, 5000i, and 6000i cameras to the global market.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the internet protocol (IP) camera market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By connectivity, the internet protocol (IP) camera market is classified into centralized IP camera arrangement and decentralized IP camera arrangement. The centralized IP camera arrangement segment will contribute the largest share of the market.

  • By geography, the internet protocol (IP) camera market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market. With the increasing focus of governments on security, the need for surveillance is expected to rise. This will drive the internet protocol (IP) camera market growth in North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the internet protocol (IP) camera market in North America. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

For more information about the contribution of each segment of the internet protocol (IP) camera market, View our Exclusive Sample Report Now

Related Reports

General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Radar Sensors Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.5%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 19.02 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

16.50

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Canada, Japan, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Axis Communications AB, CAMSTAR USA , Canon Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Costar Technologies Inc., CP PLUS International, Digital Data Communications, D-Link Corp., Guangzhou Juan Intelligent Joint Stock Co. Ltd., and Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Forces Summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Connectivity

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Connectivity

  • 5.3 Centralized IP camera arrangement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Decentralized IP camera arrangement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Connectivity

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor landscape

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

  • 9.3 Competitive Scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Axis Communications AB

  • 10.4 CAMSTAR USA

  • 10.5 Canon Inc.

  • 10.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 10.7 Costar Technologies Inc.

  • 10.8 CP PLUS International

  • 10.9 Digital Data Communications

  • 10.10 D-Link Corp.

  • 10.11 Guangzhou Juan Intelligent Joint Stock Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/internet-protocol-ip-camera-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-19-02-billion--analysing-growth-in-electronic-equipment--instruments-industry--discover-company-insights-in-technavio-301578889.html

SOURCE Technavio

