Internet Search Portals Global Market Report 2023

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the internet search portals market are Google, Baidu, Inc., Softbank Group Corp., Naspers, Naver Corporation, Yandex N.V., Sogou, Inc., and Mail.Ru Group.

Source: ReportLinker
Source: ReportLinker

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243797/?utm_source=PRN

The global internet search portals market will grow from $222.19 billion in 2022 to $256.57 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The internet search portals market is expected to grow from $443.17 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.6%.

The internet search portals market includes revenues earned by entities by operating websites that provide a search engine to generate and maintain extensive databases of internet addresses and content in an easily searchable format.This industry includes internet search websites and covers other additional Internet services internet search portals offer such as e-mail, connections to other websites, auctions, news, other limited content and serves as a home base for internet users.

The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Internet search portal refers to a specifically created website that frequently functions as the only point of entry for information.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the internet search portals market in 2022.Africa is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the internet search portals report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The main website types of internet search portals are operating websites, internet search websites, and others.Internet search websites are used to enter a query in a search engine that yields both paid and organic results.

The internet search portals are distributed through offline, online channels and are used for personal and commercial applications.

Rising mobile internet utilization is expected to fuel the market growth of the internet search portals market during the forecast period.Mobile devices are gaining importance for accessing the internet over desktop computers due to the ease of use and portability that mobile devices offer to consumers.

According to the World Advertising Research Center (WARC), 2 billion people currently access the internet via only their smartphone, which equates to 51% of the global base of 3.9 mobile users. In 2020, US adults spent an estimated 470 minutes (seven hours and 50 minutes) per day with digital media. In August 2022, according to Oberlo, 59.4% of all the web traffic came through mobile phones. . With improving mobile technology about 58% of 18-29 years old and 47% of 30-49 years old of the US access internet using their smartphones. Thus, increasing mobile internet utilization is expected to increase online traffic and thereby will drive the growth of internet search portals.

Increasing antitrust and privacy issues with online search are expected to hinder the market growth of the internet search portals market.Search portals collect and use information such as IP address, location status, and other data from the user's history and sell the information to advertisers for delivering targeted ads and more.

Unfair practices of internet search portals result in the dominance of the market with few players and reduce the market share of other opponents.According to Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2021 report by Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), in 2021, 72% of the American were skeptical about their privacy online and believed that their activity was being tracked.

Data breach costs rose from USD 3.86 million to USD 4.24 million in 2021. Thus, increasing antitrust and privacy issues with online search portals are expected to hinder the market.

Joint ventures between online portals and new publishers are trending within the internet search portal market as news consumers are preferring online, mobile news over print news media.News publishers are suffering a deep decline in revenues with global digitalization and are facing challenges for survival.

With this, conflicts between new publishers and online portals are also intensifying.According to a digital news report published in 2020, about 77% of South Korean newsreaders have access to online news portals and an average of 30% in 36 other countries.

In April 2021, Lumina Datamatics and Gutenberg Technology announced strategic partnership to launch a new solution for managing knowledge and content operations. In this digital era, it is apparent that online platforms will replace people's print news consumption which is resulting in joint ventures, partnerships, and collaborations between online portals and news publishers that is trending currently within the market.

In September 2021, Apollo Global Management, a US-based global private equity firm, acquired Yahoo from Verizon for $5 billion.The acquisition is aimed at giving a new direction to Yahoo and regain market share.

Yahoo is an American technology company and a search portal.

The countries covered in the internet search portals market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The internet search portals market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides internet search portals market statistics, including internet search portals industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a internet search portals market share, detailed internet search portals market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the internet search portals industry. This internet search portals market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243797/?utm_source=PRN

