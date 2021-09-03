U.S. markets open in 6 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,541.50
    +6.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,464.00
    +40.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,614.00
    +13.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,308.20
    +7.10 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.91
    -0.08 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.90
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1879
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.41
    +0.30 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3829
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0300
    +0.0800 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,390.23
    -473.31 (-0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,291.21
    +0.70 (+0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,163.90
    +14.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

Internet Services Sourcing and Procurement Market 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis | SpendEdge

·3 min read

The "Internet Services Market" report has been added to SpendEdge's library which is trusted by more than 100 CPOs and 500 category managers who use our insights daily.

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet Services market is poised to grow by USD 311.3 Billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7.31% during the forecast period.

Internet Services Market Procurement Research Report
Internet Services Market Procurement Research Report

Receive FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPIs to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Fetch actionable market insights on post COVID-19 impact on each product and service segments.

Some of the Top Internet Services suppliers listed in this report:

This Internet Services procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • CenturyLink Inc.

  • CCO Holdings LLC

  • T-Mobile US Inc.

  • Telefonica SA

Fetch actionable market insights on post COVID-19 impact on each product and service segments:

www.spendedge.com/report/internet-services-market-procurement-research-report

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

  • Communication Software - Forecast and Analysis: The communication software will grow at a CAGR of 5.68% during 2021-2025. This report evaluates suppliers based on technology infrastructure provided, looks for suppliers with service credits, customer testimonials, and TCO of the solution provided by suppliers.

See Detailed Trends and Insights about this Market

  • Security Software Sourcing and Procurement Report: Security Software Procurement prices will increase by 2%-4% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate in this market.

Download Detailed Report on the Effect of COVID-19 on This Market

  • Big Data Analytics - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their big data analytics requirements. Some of the leading big data analytics suppliers are profiled extensively in this report.

For More Insights Request for a Free Sample Now!.

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Internet Services that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Internet Services TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 1,200+ market research reports.
SpendEdge's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts:
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/internet-services-sourcing-and-procurement-market-2021-2025--covid-19-impact--recovery-analysis--spendedge-301368456.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Norway set for rate hike as economy accelerates, statistics agency says

    The Norwegian economy is set to grow rapidly in the next several years as it recovers from the impact of the pandemic, setting the stage for an imminent central bank rate hike, Statistics Norway (SSB) predicted on Friday. "The first interest rate jump is expected to be in September." SSB at the same time raised its growth forecasts for 2023 and 2024.

  • These college majors have the highest starting salaries

    Some members of the class of 2020 are averaging $87,989 out of the gate.

  • McDonald’s McFlurry Machine Is Broken (Again). Now the FTC Is On It.

    The frequently malfunctioning equipment leads to a lawsuit and gets the federal antitrust agency involved.

  • How a Single Covid Case Rocked the World’s Biggest Carmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- Early last month at a sprawling factory on the highway connecting Hanoi to the Vietnamese port city of Haiphong, a single worker tested positive for Covid-19. The delta variant was spreading swiftly through the Southeast Asian nation at the time, and on Aug. 4, provincial officials suspended work at the plant, run by an auto-parts manufacturer.An ocean away, Toyota Motor Corp. Chief Purchasing Group Officer Kazunari Kumakura was watching intently. The factory is operated by a key

  • James Simons, Robert Mercer, Others at Renaissance to Pay Up to $7 Billion to Settle Tax Probe

    In a tax settlement that may be the largest in history, current and former executives of hedge fund Renaissance Technologies LLC will personally pay as much as $7 billion to settle a long-running dispute with the Internal Revenue Service.

  • China Is Hoarding Crude Again, And That’s Great News For Oil Prices

    Description: Beijing’s stricter oil import quota and recent lockdowns spooked oil traders, but there are signs that crude imports could swing back in September

  • Data is starting to support the need & timeline for a Covid-19 booster vaccine: Virologist

    Angela Rasmussen, Ph.D., Research Scientist, Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization at University of Saskatchewan, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Nikola and Bosch ink deal for hydrogen fuel cell modules

    Beleaguered electric truck developer Nikola Corp. has inked a new agreement with Bosch for its hydrogen fuel cell modules. The modules will be used to power two of Nikola’s hydrogen-fueled semi-trucks, the short-haul Nikola Tre and Nikola Two sleeper. “This announcement is the result of a multi-year working relationship with Bosch,” Nikola CEO Mark Russell said in a statement.

  • GM, Ford halt some auto production as chip shortage worsens

    The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks.

  • Better To Mine Crypto Here Than Pick Strawberries In Poland, Says President Of Belarus

    What Happened: Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, wants his government to get in on mining cryptocurrency. Russian publication RBC news reported that the president of the Eastern European country presented crypto mining as a lucrative opportunity in a recent public gathering. Lukashenko advocated for mining cryptocurrency on the home ground rather than seeking low-paying farming jobs overseas at the opening of the Petrikovsky mining and processing plant earlier this week. He urged e

  • Amazon Seeks to Hire 55,000 for Corporate, Tech Roles

    The tens of thousands of new positions at the tech giant—the nation’s second-largest employer behind Walmart—highlights its continued growth plans across many industries.

  • 2 Really Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now

    With the energy sector handsomely outperforming the broader market this year as oil prices rebounded just as swiftly as they crashed in 2020, some investors feel they missed the bus. Oil and gas companies are making a killing this year thanks to higher oil prices. The oil industry is highly competitive, and when oil prices rise, it's not unusual for some upstream oil and gas companies to aggressively scale up capacity and production to make the most of strong end markets.

  • Retiring? Keep your skills sharp for your health, wealth and wellbeing

    Many people enter retirement with the plan to relax — and that’s a normal, natural approach to this next phase of life — but they should maintain or even add to their skills after they’ve left the workforce. Retirement Tip of the Week: Whether you’re already retired, a short time away from retiring or have years to go, consider what skills or tools you can obtain or maintain in retirement so that you remain active, healthy and happy. “It’s not just, ‘hey, get a hobby,’” said Chris Orestis, president of Retirement Genius, a company dedicated to assisting older Americans navigating retirement.

  • After Chevy Bolt Troubles, GM Bets Big on Cadillac EV

    General Motors plans to phase out nearly all of its gas and diesel vehicles by 2035. Leading that transition is the first fully electric Cadillac. WSJ’s Mike Colias visited a GM testing site for a ride and an exclusive interview with GM’s President Mark L. Reuss. Photo Illustration: Alexander Hotz

  • New Car Sales Were Dreadful. Why Car Stocks Win Either Way.

    August light-vehicles sales missed estimates by a lot. The number is a surprise, but the factors behind it aren't. Some of the reasons actually help car stocks more than higher car volumes.

  • Tech Ad Firms Could Gain If U.S. Sues Alphabet Again

    The Justice Department is reportedly considering a second suit again Google parent Alphabet over its advertising technology.

  • Influencers with Andy Serwer: Patrik Frisk

    In this episode of Influencers, Andy is joined by Under Armour President & CEO Patrik Frisk as they discuss new challenges for the retail industry, big changes for college athletics, and how raising the wage floor is affecting Under Armour's business overall.

  • Thermo Fisher Receives $192.5M Contract From US Govt For Pipette Tip Manufacturing

    Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE: TMO) has announced a $192.5 million contract award from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). The contract covers the domestic production of pipette tips used within research and diagnostic labs to dispense precise amounts of liquid. In mid-2020, the company announced its investments to increase pipette tip production capacity to support COVID-19 testing. With the DoD award, issued on behalf of and in coordination with the U.S. Department of Health and Human S

  • Wall Street Tiptoes Around Texas Politics While Pushing Vaccines

    (Bloomberg) -- As big Wall Street banks crank up pressure on employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19, they have yet to adopt policies that might clash with states such as Texas, where officials are outspoken critics of mandating shots.It’s no coincidence, according to industry insiders. Firms aren’t eager to wade into the culture wars.“I have clients that would love to do a mandate and they are just hemming and hawing,” said Regina Phelps, the founder of Emergency Management & Safety Soluti

  • Apple is losing control over its app store

    A new law in South Korea and a settlement in Japan have weakened Apple's control of the App Store.