Internet Society Foundation Announces Skills Development Grants to Support Digital Transformation in Indonesia

Grants of up to $250,000 USD for eligible organizations in Indonesia will support Internet knowledge and skills, increasing economic inclusion and educational opportunities

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet Society Foundation has launched a new round of its grant program that expands economic growth and increases educational opportunities by supporting individuals and communities to use the Internet more knowledgeably and skillfully. The Strengthening Communities, Improving Lives and Livelihoods (SCILLS) program is now open to eligible organizations in Indonesia. Grants of up to $250,000 USD will be awarded to organizations for projects lasting up to two years.

The program opened for applications on May 1, 2023, with completed applications due by May 31, 2023. Provisional award notifications will take place in August 2023.

According to the International Telecommunication Union's Data Hub, in Indonesia, 62 percent of individuals are using the Internet, which represents growth from previous years. The Internet Society Foundation is now seeking projects in Indonesia that aim to capitalize on this expanding access by securing educational opportunities and/or supporting economic inclusion for underserved and unserved communities.

"Internet access has increased significantly in Indonesia, however, access to Internet knowledge and skills remains out of reach for some," said Sarah Armstrong, Executive Director of the Internet Society Foundation. "This new round of SCILLS program grants will support organizations that connect underserved communities with the critical digital skills needed to unlock economic growth and educational opportunities."

The SCILLS program operates in countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. With this round, the six target countries are Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Ghana, Indonesia, and Senegal.

Applications must be submitted through Fluxx, the online grant management system. If a project and organization meet the eligibility requirements, they will be invited to submit a full application. More information can be found at: https://www.isocfoundation.org/grant-programme/scills-grant-programme/.

About the Internet Society Foundation:

The Internet Society Foundation was established in 2019 to support the positive difference the Internet can make to people everywhere. Guided by our vision of an Internet for Everyone, the Foundation champions ideas and enables communities to unlock the Internet's potential to tackle the world's evolving challenges. Focusing in five program areas, the Foundation awards grants to Internet Society Chapters as well as non-profit organizations and individuals dedicated to providing meaningful access to an open, globally connected, secure and trustworthy Internet for everyone.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1866485/Internet_Society_Foundation_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/internet-society-foundation-announces-skills-development-grants-to-support-digital-transformation-in-indonesia-301813821.html

