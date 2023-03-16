U.S. markets open in 2 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,883.25
    -9.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,771.00
    -101.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,263.25
    +15.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,750.80
    -11.40 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.07
    +0.46 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.30
    -5.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.06
    +0.18 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0616
    +0.0031 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.60
    +2.87 (+12.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2037
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7880
    -0.5620 (-0.42%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,981.58
    +370.49 (+1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    554.25
    -2.98 (-0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.06
    +78.61 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,010.61
    -218.87 (-0.80%)
     

Internet Startup Maqsad Scores Pakistan’s Biggest Edtech Round

Faseeh Mangi
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s Maqsad raised the nation’s largest funding round by an education technology provider, showing that some startups in the nascent market are attracting investors despite a global venture financing slump.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Karachi-based company raised $2.8 million in an oversubscribed seed round led by Speedinvest GmbH, one of Europe’s largest seed investors, and existing backer Indus Valley Capital, according to co-founder Rooshan Aziz. Stellar Capital, Alter Global and angel investors also participated.

Pakistan’s venture funding was little changed at about $350 million last year, but startups including AdalFi and Truckrr have raised sizable rounds for the market this year. The nation has the world’s fifth-largest population with a high proportion of young people.

“The ecosystem is going through a bit of a shake, but the companies which you know are solving fundamental basic problems, they’ll survive,” Aziz said in an interview. Maqsad’s operations are relatively lean and scalable and its education content always remains relevant, Aziz said.

Education spending in Pakistan is estimated at $37 billion by 2032 with a quarter of this going to after-school academic support, the target market for Maqsad, according to the startup. The mobile-only service targets students on grades nine to twelve and offers cheaper rates than brick-and-mortar tutoring companies. Its services include a feature that allows students to take a photo of a question and receive an answer instantly.

The app has been downloaded more than a million times and it has answered 4 million queries in the past 6 months. The startup can impact millions of students and become one of the most successful businesses in Pakistan, said Philip Specht, a partner at Speedinvest, which has one edtech unicorn in its portfolio.

The startup was founded by high-school friends Taha Ahmed and Aziz, who went to the London School of Economics and worked in the city before returning to Karachi to start the venture. The startup will start monetization in the coming months and may partner with other public and private institutions, Aziz said.

“This is an interesting time for edtech because globally the hype has kind of settled down after Covid,” said Ahmed. “So only serious companies are being funded in this space.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • How to transfer money from one bank to another: 4 ways

    Keep fees in check when you shift money from one bank account to another.

  • Markets in 3 Minutes: SVB's Impact on Fed; Stocks to Trade Lower

    Mark Cudmore and Anna Edwards break down today's key themes for analysts and investors on "Bloomberg Markets Europe." Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • UK's Hunt Says Britain Will Avoid a Recession

    UK Chancellor of the Exchequer&nbsp;Jeremy Hunt laid out his plans to get the economy growing again delivering his budget to Parliament in London on Wednesday. Bloomberg's Lizzie Burden has the details. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Blinder Concerned About Systemic Problem With Banks

    Former Federal Reserve Vice Chair Alan Blinder, a professor of economics at Princeton University, says he's worried about possible contagion from central banks tightening policy during an interview on "Bloomberg Markets." Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • StanChart Sees Opportunity for Sri Lanka Investors as IMF Deal Nears

    (Bloomberg) -- Foreign investors are likely to raise holdings of Sri Lanka government bonds, betting that a successful deal with the International Monetary Fund next week would unlock more funding to stabilize the nation’s finances, according to Standard Chartered Plc.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionIn New York City, a

  • Intel (INTC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Intel (INTC) closed at $28.41, marking a +1.43% move from the previous day.

  • Baidu Plunges After Recorded Demo of AI Chatbot Disappoints

    (Bloomberg) -- Baidu Inc. debuted China’s answer to ChatGPT via a recorded video, disappointing investors hoping for a real-time demo of the country’s highest-profile entry in a race to dominate transformative technology.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Credit Suisse

  • How Credit Suisse just unleashed a nightmare decision for the Fed and the ECB

    Credit Suisse added more gas on the banking fire, exacerbating an already tough decision for central banks.

  • Charles Schwab CEO says he took advantage of the recent dip. Here are 3 other bank stocks insiders are buying now

    ‘Buy the dip’ has not become the ubiquitous phrase it is for no reason. With bank stocks recently falling in unison whether they are in danger of meeting the same fate as SVB and Signature bank or not, there are plenty of ‘buy the dip’ opportunities investors can take advantage of right now. And that’s what one CEO has been doing. Having watched shares of his firm Charles Schwab drop by more than 30% since the crisis began, CEO Walter Bettinger said on Tuesday that he purchased 50,000 shares for

  • Silicon Valley Bank committed 'one of the most elementary errors in banking,' Larry Summers says

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Silicon Valley Bank made an "elementary" mistake in banking that led to its collapse and takeover by federal regulators.

  • Berkshire Buys More Occidental Stock, Now Holds 23% Stake

    Berkshire Hathaway (Ticker BRK.A, BRK.A) bought the shares from Monday through Wednesday at prices ranging from $56 to $61 a share. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) stock fell 5.6% Wednesday to $56.80 because of a drop of more than $3 a barrel in oil prices to under $68 a barrel as measured by West Texas Intermediate. Berkshire now holds a stake in Occidental worth nearly $12 billion after buying about $475 million in recent days.

  • First Republic Bank and SVB Made the Same Flawed Bet. They’re Paying Now.

    Investors and customers fell in love with these two Silicon Valley banks and their CEOs. Then they fled as the crisis hit.

  • New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Moves 7.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

    New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

  • Three U.S. Banks Collapsed in a Week. Here's Why Others Might Follow.

    Global markets fear that other banks will fail after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate and Signature Bank in New York. Here's why.

  • Stocks Lower, Credit Suisse Lifeline, ECB Rate Decision, First Republic Sale, FedEx Earnings - Five Things To Know

    Stocks futures slide as bank crisis concerns linger; Credit Suisse grabs $54 billion lifeline from Swiss National Bank; European Central Bank rate decision on deck as financial sector trembles; First Republic shares slump amid bank sale reports and FedEx earnings up next as cost-cutting accelerates.

  • The US may be on the brink of a nuclear renaissance; Here are 2 stocks under $5 that stand to benefit

    It’s no secret that we’re on the edge of a global energy crisis. Electric utility prices are high – and rising – worldwide, while political winds are pushing to replace fossil fuels with cleaner wind or solar power. The price crunch is exacerbated by the underlying costs of those clean power technologies, in the form of materials and required backup generation capacity. And that has many governments and power utilities taking a second look at nuclear power. Say ‘nuclear power’ and far too may pe

  • 10 high-dividend stocks and how to invest in them

    These 10 stocks can give your portfolio a boost of income.

  • JPMorgan Says Fed’s Loans Will Provide $2 Trillion of Liquidity

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s emergency loan program may inject as much as $2 trillion of funds into the US banking system and ease the liquidity crunch, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Credit Suisse Is In Crisis. What Went Wro

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Credit Suisse, Snap, Adobe, UiPath, and More

    Credit Suisse will exercise an option to borrow as much as $54 billion from the Swiss National Bank, Snap surges on a report the Biden administration is demanding the sale of the U.S. arm of TikTok, and Adobe boosts its fiscal-year outlook.

  • ‘Net worth of median household is basically nothing,’ says Carl Icahn. ‘We have some major problems in our economy.’

    Carl Icahn is worried about the economy in the wake of action taken by the government to mitigate one of the largest bank failures in U.S. history.