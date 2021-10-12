U.S. markets open in 5 hours 54 minutes

Internet of things (IoT) in Healthcare Market Worth USD 446.52 Billion at 25.9% CAGR by 2028 Owing to Presence of Large Population in Asia-Pacific

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Companies Profiled in the Market: Amazon, Inc. (Seattle, Washington, United States), Cisco system Inc. (San Jose, California, United States), General Electricity Company (Boston, Massachusetts, United States), IBM Corporation (Armonk, New York, United States), Intel Corporation (Santa Clara, California, United States), Microsoft Corporation (Redmond, Washington, United States),SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany),koninklijke philips n.v. (Amsterdam, Netherlands),Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (Maryland, United States),SGH Group (Sydney, Australia), TeleTracking Technologies Inc. (Pittsburgh, western Pennsylvania, United States), Wipro Ltd. (Bengaluru, Karnataka, India)

Pune, India, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global internet of things (IoT) in healthcare market size is expected to experience significant growth by reaching USD 446.52 billion by 2028 while exhibiting an astounding CAGR of 25.9% between 2021 and 2028. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Internet of things (IoT) in Healthcare Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Devices, Software, and Services), By Application (Telemedicine, Patient Monitoring, Operations and Workflow Management, Remote Scanning, Sample Management, and Others), By End-User (Laboratory Research, Hospitals, Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 71.84 billion in 2020. Factors such as the growing awareness regarding self-health monitoring and the evolving healthcare infrastructure are expected to boost the demand for the product worldwide.

Request to Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/internet-of-things-iot-in-healthcare-market-102188

List of the Companies Operating in the Global Market for Internet of things in Healthcare:

  • Amazon, Inc. (Seattle, Washington, United States)

  • Cisco system Inc. (San Jose, California, United States)

  • General Electricity Company (Boston, Massachusetts, United States)

  • IBM Corporation (Armonk, New York, United States)

  • Intel Corporation (Santa Clara, California, United States)

  • Microsoft Corporation (Redmond, Washington, United States)

  • SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany)

  • koninklijke philips n.v. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

  • Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (Maryland, United States)

  • SGH Group (Sydney, Australia)

  • TeleTracking Technologies Inc. (Pittsburgh, western Pennsylvania, United States)

  • Wipro Ltd. (Bengaluru, Karnataka, India)

Market Exhibited 24.1% Growth Rate in 2020 amid COVID-19

The surging number of patients for diagnosis and detection of the novel coronavirus overwhelmed the healthcare settings globally. Owing to the sudden influx, the healthcare sector focused on adopting modern means to ensure reduced downtime for screening and testing of patients. Several hospitals and diagnostic centers started adopting IoT-based systems. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2020, medical staff and patients in Wuhan, China, started adopting Cloud-Mind’s AI-synched smart medical devices consisting of rings and bracelets. This led to the market exhibiting a growth rate of 24.1% in 2020.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/internet-of-things-iot-in-healthcare-market-102188

Market Segmentation:

Based on the component, the market is trifurcated into devices, software, and services. On the basis of application, the market is divided into telemedicine, patient monitoring, operations and workflow management, remote scanning, sample management, and others. Moreover, based on the end-user, the market is segmented into laboratory research, hospitals, clinics, and others.

  • On the basis of end-user, the hospitals segment held a global internet of things (IoT) in healthcare market share of about 34.6% in 2020. The segment is expected to dominate during the forecast period owing to the increasing investment by hospitals in the adoption of IoT-based technology.

Lastly, based on region, the market is categorized into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

What does the Report Include?

The global market for internet of things (IoT) in healthcare report includes a detailed analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will further contribute to the market growth between 2021 and 2028. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to obtain information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Focus on Self-Health Monitoring to Promote Growth

The increasing awareness regarding fitness and health is leading to the demand for self-health management techniques. This has surged the demand for several medical wearable devices globally as people can easily access and monitor their health at any given time. Moreover, several manufacturers are focusing on introducing advanced monitoring devices to cater to the growing consumer demand. This is expected to favor the global internet of things (IoT) in healthcare market growth in the forthcoming years.

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

25.9 %

2028 Value Projection

USD 446.52 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 71.84 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

140

Segments covered

By Component, By Application, By End User

Growth Drivers

Rising Awareness of Self Health Monitoring and Measurement to Propel Market Growth

Integration of Artificial Intelligence with IoT in Healthcare to Drive Market

The AI-enabled IoT devices help healthcare providers in diagnosing and predicting the ailment in real-time.

Pitfalls & Challenges

Limitation in Protecting Privacy to Restrict Market Growth


Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/internet-of-things-iot-in-healthcare-market-102188

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Asia-Pacific- The region is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position in the market during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of a large population and the rising investment in digital technology in the healthcare sector in the region. Asia-Pacific stood at USD 28.46 billion in 2020.

Latin America – The region is expected to experience considerable growth backed by the increasing focus on developing healthcare settings. For instance, February 2020, several Brazilian Ministries such as innovation, healthcare, and technology collaborated to integrate the internet of things (IoT) in healthcare schemes for the betterment of patients.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

Product Innovation by Key Players to Strengthen Their Market Positions

The market is segmented into several major companies striving to maintain their dominance by introducing advanced IoT in healthcare solutions to cater to the growing demand from patients worldwide. Additionally, the adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, and partnership by other key players is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Industry Development:

  • September 2020 – Intel Corporation announced the launch of enhanced IoT capabilities in its 11th Gen Core developed for several industrial applications. According to the company, the solution offers AI-based diagnostics and high-resolution displays by adopting advanced medical imaging devices.

Quick Buy - Internet of things (IoT) in Healthcare Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102188

Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Key Takeaways

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Porter’s Five Force Analysis

  • Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Companies Profiled (Covered for key 10 players only)

    • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Key Financials

        • Past and Current Revenue

        • Geographical Share

        • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

  • Annexure / Appendix

    • Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

      • By Component (Value)

        • Devices

        • Software

          • Remote Device Management

          • Data Analytics

          • Compliance and Security

          • Asset Performance Management

          • Others (Data Storage, Electronic Health Record, etc.)

        • Services

      • By Application (Value)

        • Telemedicine

        • Patient Monitoring

        • Operations and Workflow Management

        • Remote Scanning

        • Sample Management

        • Others (Predictive Device Maintenance, Medication Management, etc.)

      • By End-User (Value)

        • Laboratory Research

        • Hospitals

        • Clinics

        • Others (Clinical Tests, Pathology, etc.)

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Latin America

        • Europe

        • Middle East & Africa

        • Asia Pacific

TOC Continued.

Speak to Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/internet-of-things-iot-in-healthcare-market-102188

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Cloud Gaming Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Device (Smartphone, Laptop/Tablets, Personal Computer, Smart TV, and Consoles), By Streaming Type (Video Streaming, and File streaming), By End-User (Casual Gamers, Avid Gamers, and Hardcore Gamers), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Business Process Management (BPM) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution/Tools/Platform, Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Sized Enterprises), By Functionality (Accounting & Finance, Sales & Marketing, Human Resource, Supply Chain Management), By Industry (BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Europe Smart Building Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Solution (Security System, Safety System, Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial), and Europe Forecast, 2021-2028

Augmented Reality Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, and Software), By Device Type (Head Mounted Display, Heads-Up Display, Handheld Devices, Stationary AR Systems, Smart Glasses, Others), By Industry (Gaming, Media & Entertainment, Automotive, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Face Recognition Door Lock Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Residential, Hospitality, Commercial, Government, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

