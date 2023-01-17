U.S. markets close in 1 hour 14 minutes

Internet of Things (IoT) Security Global Market Report 2022: High Penetration of Mobile Devices and Increasing Mobile Platforms Fuels Sector

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Internet of Things (IoT) security market was estimated at US$799.611 million in the year 2020.

The growing adoption of connected devices and networks has also increased the concern related to cyber threats. IoT involves adding internet connectivity to a system of interrelated devices and digital machines. This complex integration and interconnectivity of systems have also led to a rise in cyberattacks on devices to gather confidential data. As such, the demand for IoT security solutions is augmenting worldwide in order to detect, resist, and recover various IoT devices from different malicious attacks.

The increase in cyberattacks on IoT devices is accelerating at an unprecedented rate, with more than 2.5 billion global events till 2019. Geopolitical motivation also leads to a rise in the number of cyberattacks globally. Cyber attackers are constantly using malware to take control of IoT devices or connected machines and conducting malware activities across industries such as BFSI, retail, and healthcare. Since these industries have critical and confidential data stored, it is crucial to adopt IoT security solutions, thus driving the market growth of IoT security.

High penetration of mobile devices and increasing mobile platforms across the globe is another factor that has boosted the demand for IoT security solutions.

Industries such as healthcare and BFSI are providing a variety of applications, services, and functions available on mobile devices to their customers. Most of the confidential data stored on these devices include usernames, credit card details, and passwords which makes it easier for hackers to steal this data. As a result of this increasing dependency on mobile devices, companies are required to implement effective cybersecurity solutions, thus bolstering the IoT security market growth. Rising investments in smart homes have also led to growing concerns regarding privacy and security. Even the American FBI has warned about the hacking and privacy risks related to smart TVs.

Governments in various countries are implementing strict regulations regarding the use of IoT security solutions to reduce the cases of cyberattacks. One example is the recently implemented IoT security law in California, United States. However, the legislation is likely to benefit other countries that export IoT devices to the U.S., as manufacturers are required to comply with the laws in which they sell their products. Thus, stringent regulations will further drive the demand for IoT security solutions and services across the globe, thereby spurring the overall market growth during the forecast period.

Market players in the global IoT security market are launching new solutions to diversify their product portfolio, leading to global market growth during the next five years. For example, TP-Link has recently released the new HomeCareT Pro powered by Avira. This combination of TP-Link's router experience and Avira's best-in-class device security will ensure the privacy of consumers' smart homes.

The global IoT security market is segmented by type, component, end-user industry, and geography. By type, the global IoT security market is segmented into network security, application security, cloud security, and others. The market is segmented by components such as solutions and services. The global IoT security market is also segmented by the end-user industry as BFSI, government, healthcare, transportation, retail, energy and power, and others.

North America holds a notable market share

By geography, the global IoT security market in transportation is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). North America accounted for the major market share in 2019 and will remain at its position until the end of the forecast period. The high rate of adoption of advanced technologies, including IoT, coupled with the presence of major market players in the region significantly contributes to the IoT security market growth in this region. The recent implementation of strict regulations regarding the security of sensitive data is further fuelling the growth of this regional market.

For example, in September 2019, California Governor implemented a new law aimed at regulating the security of IoT devices which took effect on January 1, 2020. The law aims to address better the data security risks associated with increased levels of connectivity at the workplace.

This is the first IoT-specific security law in the country that requires all IoT devices sold in California to be equipped with reasonable security measures. As a result, global IoT security solution and service providers are further expanding their market reach in this region, thereby propelling the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation

By Type

  • Network Security

  • Application Security

  • Cloud Security

By Component

  • Solutions

  • Services

By End-User Industry

  • BFSI

  • Government

  • Healthcare

  • Transportation

  • Retail

  • Energy and Power

By Geography

  • North America

  • USA

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Israel

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • India

  • Indonesia

  • Thailand

  • Taiwan

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

5. GLOBAL IOT SECURITY MARKET ANALYSIS, BY TYPE

6. GLOBAL IOT SECURITY MARKET ANALYSIS, BY COMPONENT

7. GLOBAL IOT SECURITY MARKET ANALYSIS, BY END-USER INDUSTRY

8. GLOBAL IOT SECURITY MARKET ANALYSIS, BY GEOGRAPHY

9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT and ANALYSIS

10. COMPANY PROFILES

Companies Mentioned

  • Thales Group

  • McAfee, LLC

  • Accenture

  • IBM

  • Cisco Systems, Inc.

  • Bell Canada

  • Allot

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc.

  • Fortinet

  • Forescout Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v98kuw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/internet-of-things-iot-security-global-market-report-2022-high-penetration-of-mobile-devices-and-increasing-mobile-platforms-fuels-sector-301722477.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

