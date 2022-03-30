U.S. markets open in 21 minutes

Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Report 2021-2031

ReportLinker
6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Forecasts by Component (Solution (Identity & Access Management, Data Encryption & Tokenization, Intrusion Detection System & Intrusion Prevention System, Device Authentication & Management, Secure Communications, Public Key Infrastructure Lifecycle Management, Distributed Denial of Service Protection, Security Analytics, Others), Service (Professional Services, Managed Services)), by Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Others), by Application (Smart Manufacturing, Smart Energy & Utilities, Connected Logistics & Transportation, Smart Home & Consumer Electronics, Connected Healthcare, Smart Government & Defence, Smart Retail, Others) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios

New York, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195542/?utm_source=GNW

Increase In Adoption Of Mobile Device Applications And Platforms

According to the Internet of Things (IoT) Security Product market report, rising penetration of mobile network connectivity greatly increases security threat and overall risk. This perceived threat is driving the security market, which is growing at a robust rate of 15% per year between now and 2030. Demand for IoT is increasing owing to the rising demand for connected devices, such as smart cars, smart meters, and machine-to-machine (M2M) communications. IoT development in mobile applications facilitates the remote control of other smart gadgets using a single mobile device. However, it has to be understood that the IoT needs different technologies, procedures, protocols, and standards compared to traditional IT security.

If you are involved in this sector you must read this newly updated report. This report shows you the potential revenues streams to 2031, assessing data, trends, opportunities and business prospects there.

Key questions answered are in this report
• How is the IoT security market evolving? And how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?
• What are the upcoming developments and regulatory framework in the market?
• Where is the IoT security market heading?
• What is driving and restraining the IoT security market?
• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
• What are the IoT security projects for these leading companies?
• What are the implication of IoT security projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

You need to discover how this will impact the IoT security market today, and over the next 10 years:
• Our 540+ page report provides 725 tables and 699 charts/graphs exclusively to you.
• The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – NOW.
• Contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth
• Highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors

Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at overall world market and regional level. See financial results, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing IoT Security Market. See how to exploit the opportunities.

Forecasts to 2031 and other analysis reveal the IoT security prospects
• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2031, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.
• You find original analysis, with business outlooks and developments.
• Discover qualitative analysis (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), product profiles and project developments.
• Discover how the COVID 19 pandemic has impacted the world market and submarkets, and what are the projected recovery patterns

This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect your industry. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, V, L, W, and U are discussed in this report.

IoT Security: By Component
• Solution
• Identity & Access Management
• Data Encryption & Tokenization
• Intrusion Detection System & Intrusion Prevention System
• Device Authentication & Management
• Secure Communications
• Public Key Infrastructure Lifecycle Management
• Distributed Denial of Service Protection
• Security Analytics
• Others
• Service
• Professional Services
• Managed Services

IoT Security: By Type
• Network Security
• Endpoint Security
• Application Security
• Cloud Security
• Others

IoT Security: By Application
• Smart Manufacturing
• Smart Energy & Utilities
• Connected Logistics & Transportation
• Smart Home & Consumer Electronics
• Connected Healthcare
• Smart Government & Defence
• Smart Retail
• Others

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 19 leading national markets:
• North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe
• Germany
• UK
• France
• Italy
• Russia
• Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• UAE
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
¬• Rest of Middle East & Africa
• South America
¬• Brazil
¬• Argentina
• Rest of South America

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the IoT security market, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth
• Allot Communications Ltd.
• CA Technologies (Broadcom Inc.)
• CENTRI Technologies
• Cisco Systems Inc.
• Fortinet, Inc.
• Gemalto, Inc. (Thales DIS)
• IBM Corporation
• Infineon Technologies AG
• Intel Corporation
• Microsoft Corporation
• NortonLifeLock Inc.
• Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
• SecuriThing
• Trend Micro Inc.
• Zingbox

Overall world revenue for IoT security market will surpass US$xx million in 2021, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2031. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

How the IoT Security Market report helps you

In summary, our 540+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:
• Revenue forecasts to 2031 for IoT Security Market, with forecasts for Type, Component, and Application each forecasted at a global and regional level– discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues
• Revenue forecasts to 2031 for 5 regional and 19 key national markets – See forecasts for the IoT security market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Russia, UK, China, India, Indonesia and UAE among other prominent economies.
• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the IoT security market. Some of the company’s profiled in this report include Allot Communications Ltd., CA Technologies (Broadcom Inc.), CENTRI Technologies, Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Gemalto, Inc. (Thales DIS), IBM Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NortonLifeLock Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., SecuriThing, Trend Micro Inc., and Zingbox.

Find quantitative and qualitative analysis with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

Information found nowhere else

With our new report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analysis, and decisions. This study is for everybody needing commercial analysis for the IoT security market and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions in the report.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195542/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


