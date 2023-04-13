Internet of Things (IoT) Sensors Market size to grow by USD 27,356.45 million from 2022 to 2027, Driven by increasing demand for smart factories and IIoT - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The IoT sensors market size is set to grow by USD 27,356.45 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 28.81%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report estimates the market size of IoT sensors in the key markets of North America, Europe, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. View a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global IoT Sensors Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

IoT Sensors Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

Type

Geography

The market share growth by the consumer electronics segment will be significant during the forecast period. The consumer electronics sector makes extensive use of IoT sensors. Manufacturers of consumer electronics are including IoT sensors in their products to improve functionality and increase customer responsiveness. Smartphones, smartwatches, and fitness trackers are a few of the well-known consumer electronics items that utilize IoT sensors. The development of smart homes with interconnected appliances that can be controlled virtually through a mobile application is made possible by the use of IoT sensors in consumer electronics.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

IoT Sensors Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the IoT sensors market include ams OSRAM AG, Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Innovative Sensor Technology IST AG, International Business Machines Corp., Knowles Corp., Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas SL, Monnit Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, OMRON Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC, Siemens AG, STMicroelectronics NV, TE Connectivity Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., and TDK Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of more than 15 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the IoT sensors market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

Analog Devices Inc. - The company offers IoT sensors in a smart energy management approach to forecast and estimate energy levels across smart appliance products.

Broadcom Inc. - The company offers an IoT monitoring system that enables bridging the gap between devices and businesses by collecting and analyzing diverse IoT data at the web scale across connected devices, customers, and applications.

Honeywell International Inc. - The company offers flow differential pressure sensor type H, which is used in life support systems in intensive care to make precise measurements in the detection of leakage from respiratory organs.

The IoT sensors market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The growing demand for smart factories and IIoT will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the need for compliance with different regulations and standards will hamper the market growth.

IoT Sensors Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Major Drivers

Smart factories and IoT are gaining traction, which is a primary factor driving the growth of the IoT sensors market.

Over the past few years, the demand for smart factories has grown worldwide.

The use of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), which integrates smart machines, warehouses, industrial robots, and entire manufacturing plants to achieve business objectives and key performance indicators (KPIs), is anticipated to continue during the forecast period.

In factories, a variety of IoT sensors collect and transmit real-time data to enable operators' assistance and relevant ground-based decisions.

Sensor data can, among other things, direct machines and robots through processes of production and assembly as well as the handling of toxic chemicals, ensuring the human workforce's safety. Additionally, it shields the machine from harm.

Key Trends

High demand for real-time data monitoring for predictive analytics is an emerging trend in the Internet of Things sensors market.

Businesses all over the planet are utilizing enormous information to further develop process effectiveness.

Operators have access to all factory data, as smart devices are connected to the Internet of Things. Companies can use predictive analytics to plan maintenance, which is helpful during maintenance.

Vendors can gain an accurate understanding of the condition of plant equipment by collecting real-time data.

We can thus anticipate equipment failure ahead of time and avoid unnecessary downtime.

Major Challenges

Challenges to offering high quality at low cost may hamper the Internet of Things (IoT) sensors market growth during the forecast period.

In order to expand their product line, engineers and system developers are constantly looking into new products with improved properties.

Vendors of industrial sensors must offer industrial sensors that are affordable and easy to customize as the market for industrial automation expands.

The customization that businesses require to enable accurate and dependable delivery is a major contributor to the high cost of industrial sensors.

The expense of sensors is diminishing step by step, particularly because of the accessibility of off-the-rack sensor variations that are generally utilized in modern computerization frameworks and gear.

IoT Sensors Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist IoT sensors market growth during the forecast period

Estimation of the IoT sensors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the IoT sensors market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the IoT sensors market vendors

IoT Sensors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.81% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 27,356.45 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 26.8 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ams OSRAM AG, Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Innovative Sensor Technology IST AG, International Business Machines Corp., Knowles Corp., Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas SL, Monnit Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, OMRON Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC, Siemens AG, STMicroelectronics NV, TE Connectivity Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., and TDK Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

