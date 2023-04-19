Internet of things market size to grow at a CAGR of 15.12% from 2022 to 2027; The use of wearables to monitor human health and the environment to be a major market trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the internet of things market, and it is expected to grow by USD 1,036.83 billion from 2022 to 2027. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 15.12% during the forecast period. This report aid business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence market growth, and the overall market environment. The use of wearables to monitor human health and the environment is a new trend in the global IoT market. IoT wearables help consumers understand their healthcare needs, enable doctors to remotely monitor patients, and enable businesses to track the health and safety of their employees. This is especially beneficial for people working in hazardous environments. Wearable devices have shown great potential in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. COVID-19 symptoms and disease progression can be detected, monitored, remedied, and managed with wearable devices such as smartwatches, smart bracelets, and patches. Therefore, increasing demand for wearable healthcare devices will increase demand for IoT solutions, driving the growth of the focus market during the forecast period. Click & get the Latest Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Internet of Things Market

Internet of things market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our internet of things market report covers the following areas:

Internet of things market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Major Drivers

The rise in industrial automation is notably driving the internet of things (IoT) market growth during the forecast period.

The integration of physical and cyber systems in industrial manufacturing leads to increased efficiency, predictive machine maintenance, increased safety, and increased profitability.

Industries are implementing Industry 4.0 to optimize material flows and detect errors early in a product's lifecycle.

In the US, the Smart Manufacturing Leadership Coalition (SMLC), founded in July 2012, is launching initiatives to promote the widespread adoption of smart manufacturing systems.

The primary goal of this coalition is to create global standards and systems for intelligent factories. Thus, the rising automation of Industry 4.0 process will drive the demand for IoT during the forecast period.

Story continues

Key Challenges

The lack of awareness of efficient management of IoT initiatives and investments is a major challenge that may hinder the global fragrance market growth during the forecast period.

One of the main tasks of the industry is the implementation of IoT in industrial plants.

The management trains employees to use the IoT platform so that the workforce can adapt to IoT applications better and faster.

The lack of skilled staff to handle the complexity of IoT systems is a major problem facing the end-user industry.

Without proper training and knowledge of IoT systems, the potential of IoT is only partially exploited.

Employee training for IoT systems requires the presence of qualified professionals and requires considerable investment in end users industries.

These factors act as a challenge for the adoption of IoT and IoT data collection and device management platforms in industries, and this, in turn, will hamper the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Internet of things market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Internet of things market is segmented as below:

Application Outlook (USD Billion, 2017 - 2027)

Technology Outlook (USD Billion, 2017 - 2027)

Geography

The market share growth in the industrial segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Industrial sectors around the world are benefiting from IoT technology in terms of increasing business productivity and gaining a competitive advantage. Machines and devices are connected to the Internet through software. The data generated and the insights gained in the production process are used for predictive maintenance and performance optimization on the factory floor. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Internet of things market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aeris Communications Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., General Electric Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, SAP SE, Siemens AG, Wipro Ltd., and Thales Group are some of the major market participants. Although the Rise in industrial automation will offer immense growth opportunities, lack of awareness of efficient management of IoT initiatives and investments will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Vendor Offerings

Alphabet Inc.: The company offers internet of things solutions such as Edge TPU under the subsidiary Google.

Amazon.com Inc.: The company offers internet of things solutions such as AWS for cloud to the edge.

AT and T Inc.: The company offers internet of things solutions for vehicle solutions, asset management, and networks.

Cisco Systems Inc.: The company offers internet of things solutions such as security industrial IOT.

Internet of things market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist internet of things market growth during the next five years.

Estimation of the internet of things market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the internet of things market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of internet of things market vendors.

Internet Of Things Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,036.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 14.43 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, Germany, Norway, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aeris Communications Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., General Electric Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, SAP SE, Siemens AG, Wipro Ltd., and Thales Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

