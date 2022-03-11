Internet of Things Market size to increase by USD 695.38 billion | Industrial segment to offer significant growth opportunity | Technavio

NEW YORK , March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global internet of things market size is expected to increase by USD 695.38 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed year-over-year growth of 18.97% in 2021. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 13.77% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Internet of Things Market by End user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Gain more highlights about the market dynamics, market size, and YOY growth rates. Download a Free Sample Report Now

The market is driven by technological developments across industries. In addition, the exponential growth of internet-connected and operated devices will further propel the growth of the global IoT market. However, factors such as the lack of awareness of efficient management of IoT initiatives and investments, increasing cybersecurity threats, and the high cost of implementation of IoT will hamper the market growth.

Internet Of Things Market: End-user Landscape

Based on the end-users, the market is segmented by industrial, retail, healthcare, ICT, and others. The demand and adoption of IoT technologies are significant among industrial end-users. Industrial operators are increasingly adopting IoT solutions to ensure a smooth transition of their manufacturing operations. These solutions are also enabling industrial operators to control and maintain all the equipment remotely. Such factors are fostering the growth of the industrial end-user segment.

Internet Of Things Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 34% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The modernization of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in countries such as China, India, and the Philippines is increasing the adoption of IoT technologies. Besides, many governments in APAC countries are undertaking various initiatives to develop smart cities and deliver better public services. Many such factors are driving the growth of the IoT market in APAC. China is the key market for IoT in APAC.

Story continues

Know about other major segments, regions, and key countries in the market. Download a Free Sample

Companies Covered:

The global IoT market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of players. Vendors are trying to consolidate their market position by increasing their product offerings and partnering with other companies as well as suppliers. Vendors are also focusing on expanding their business in new geographies and opting for vertical integration with system integrators to help them increase their market reach. These are some of the dominant players identified in the market:

Alphabet Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

SAP SE

Siemens AG

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Identify other dominant players and the successful growth strategies adopted by them by purchasing our full report.

Gain Confidence by Downloading a Free Sample

Related Reports:

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market in Retail Applications 2022-2026: The global internet of things market in retail applications is segmented by technology (RFID, sensors, NFC, cloud services, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Smart City Market 2021-2025: The global smart city market is segmented by application (smart infrastructure, smart energy, smart mobility, smart security, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Internet Of Things Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 14% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 695.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Norway, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, SAP SE, and Siemens AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

ICT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

SAP SE

Siemens AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/internet-of-things-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-695-38-billion--industrial-segment-to-offer-significant-growth-opportunity--technavio-301499387.html

SOURCE Technavio