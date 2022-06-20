U.S. markets closed

Internet of Things Security Market size to grow by USD 83.25 Bn | Market Research Insights highlight increasing incidence of cyberattacks as Key Driver | Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Internet of Things Security Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 23.33% at a CAGR of 30% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by end-user (industrial sector, commercial sector, and consumer sector) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Internet of Things Security Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The global Internet of Things Security Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Allot Ltd.

  • Broadcom Inc.

  • CENTRI Technology Inc.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Fortinet Inc.

  • Infineon Technologies AG

  • Intel Corp.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Mocana Corp.

  • Thales Group

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 35% of market growth. In North America, the US is the main market for internet of things (IoT) security. Compared to other parts of Europe, this region's market will increase more quickly.

The industrial, automotive, and healthcare industries are rapidly expanding in North America, and these industries have adopted IoT to increase operational efficiency and gain a competitive edge. Due to federal government attempts to lower healthcare costs and provide remote patient monitoring, the use of IoT in the healthcare sector is rising quickly in the US.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, Germany, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and UK are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Internet of Things Security Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Click here to get a sample report.

Key Segment Analysis

The industrial sector's market share rose in the internet of things (IoT) security will be considerable. Due to the use of IoT in the manufacturing, automotive, energy, and telecommunications sectors, the segment is anticipated to rise strongly throughout the projected period. The requirement to protect vital data in these areas is one of the main factors influencing this increase.

View Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The rising frequency of cyberattacks is one of the main drivers boosting the internet of things (IoT) security market. The development of IoT in video surveillance is a significant driver fueling the growth of the internet of things (IoT) security market. However, one of the major issues impeding the internet of things (IoT) security market's growth is the emergence of ransomware and DDoS attacks.

Get a Sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Internet of Things Security Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to an analyst now!

Related Reports:

Low Code Development Platform Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Business Intelligence Market in the Healthcare Sector by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 30%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 83.25 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

23.33

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Allot Ltd., Broadcom Inc., CENTRI Technology Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Mocana Corp., and Thales Group

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Market characteristics

  • 2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End user

  • 5.3 Industrial sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

  • 5.4 Commercial sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

  • 5.5 Consumer sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

  • 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Competitive scenario

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Allot Ltd.

  • 10.4 Broadcom Inc.

  • 10.5 CENTRI Technology Inc.

  • 10.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 10.7 Fortinet Inc.

  • 10.8 Infineon Technologies AG

  • 10.9 Intel Corp.

  • 10.10 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.11 Mocana Corp.

  • 10.12 Thales Group

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact 
Technavio Research 
Jesse Maida 
Media & Marketing Executive 
US: +1 844 364 1100 
UK: +44 203 893 3200 
Email: media@technavio.com 
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/internet-of-things-security-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-83-25-bn--market-research-insights-highlight-increasing-incidence-of-cyberattacks-as-key-driver--technavio-301570363.html

SOURCE Technavio

