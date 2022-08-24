U.S. markets close in 4 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,138.11
    +9.38 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,961.39
    +51.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,441.62
    +60.32 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,934.52
    +15.38 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.64
    +0.90 (+0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.00
    +3.80 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    19.01
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9979
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    +0.0690 (+2.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1813
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7960
    +0.0740 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,484.81
    +57.88 (+0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    506.11
    +7.30 (+1.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.64
    -15.47 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,313.47
    -139.28 (-0.49%)
     

Internet of Vehicles Market to Hit Sales of 448.16 billion by 2028 | Internet-connected vehicles to Save Up to $8.4 Billion in Manufacturing Costs Over the Next 10 Years | SkyQuest

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Global internet of vehicles market was valued at USD 95.62 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 448.16 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 21.3% over the forecast period (2022–2028).

Westford, USA, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet of Vehicles Market to Hit Sales of 448.16 billion by 2028 | Internet-connected vehicles to Save Up to $8.4 Billion in Manufacturing Costs Over the Next 10 Years | SkyQuest

Global internet of vehicles market was valued at USD 95.62 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 448.16 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 21.3% over the forecast period (2022–2028).

Modern automobiles come with plenty of features, but the ability to stay connected to the Internet is something that often falls by the wayside. However, that is starting to change as more and more drivers take advantage of in-car technology to stay connected while on the go.

The automotive industry is starting to take notice of the growing adoption of the internet of vehicles market. Recent studies by SkyQuest have shown that over 50% of drivers worldwide now use some form of electronic device while driving, and this number is only going to increase. This statistics highlights some of the key reasons why the automotive industry is starting to shift away from traditional vehicles and towards internet-connected vehicles.

The study found that most automotive OEMs plan to have at least one model that is wholly or partly autonomous by 2025. This suggests that they are convinced of the benefits of internet-connected vehicles.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/internet-of-vehicles-market

Today, global players in the internet of vehicles market are eyeing to expand their market. Traditional automakers are slowly starting to wake up to this fact, and are consequently investing in R&D&F (research and development, engineering, and manufacturing) programs to develop their own internet-connected vehicle technologies. In 2021, Qualcomm announced that private carmakers controlled around 43% of global sales volume - up from just 8% today. This means that there’s a lot of money to be made by developing innovative technologies that can cater to this new market segment.

SkyQuest has done a detailed analysis of the global internet of vehicles market and published a report. The reports provide deeper insights on industrial evolution, changing market dynamics, changing consumer behavior, and top players in the market and their growth analysis. In addition to this, the report offers substantial data on market share analysis, competitive landscape, technology landscape, porter five, and value chain analysis. The report would help the market players in completely understanding the market, its future forecast, current dynamics and what other players are doing in the market. For more information.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/internet-of-vehicles-market

SkyQuest Survey Revealed More than 50% Automotive Companies have Already Deployed Internet of Vehicles and Rest are Planning Deploy them by 2023

There are many different types of internet-connected vehicles currently in development. Some examples include connected cars, autonomous cars, and driverless cars.

There are now a greater number of automotive models equipped with internet of vehicles (IoT) due to the evolving capabilities and benefits of this technology. The top five manufacturers that have launched products with this capability are Tesla, Audi, BMW, Ford, and General Motors. These five companies alone have sold over 1.8 million IoT-capable vehicles in 2021. GM plans to have 20% of its fleet be IoT-ready by the end of 2022.

According to a recent report published by SkyQuest on global internet of vehicles market, the adoption of Internet of Vehicles (IoV) is growing rapidly. The study found that more than 50% of companies surveyed have already deployed or are in the process of deploying IoV solutions. Tesla, Audi, Ford, GM, Honda, Hyundai, Nvidia, Toyota and Volkswagen Group are among those who have already developed a strong IoV presence. This large-scale deployment of IoV solutions is fueling the growth of new industries and creating jobs across many sectors.

SkyQuest’s study found that car manufacturers, technology providers, and other IoV ecosystem stakeholders are all playing an important role in accelerating the growth of this market. The car manufacturers are leading the way in deploying IoV solutions, as they see the potential for increased sales and market share. They are also investing in research and development to ensure that their vehicles are fully compatible with IoV technologies.

Internet of vehicles market is rapidly becoming the future of transportation. Nearly every automotive company has announced plans to deploy some form of internet-connected vehicle by the end of 2023. The main reason for this rapid adoption is the huge potential for internet-connected vehicles to improve safety, efficiency, and customer experience. Internet of vehicles can help reduce traffic congestion, increase travel time, and improve the overall commute experience. In addition, it can help to eliminate parking shortages and reduce pollution levels.

SkyQuest Study Suggests At least 68% Consumers Want Internet of Vehicles for Parking Management, Managing their Vehicles, and Navigation

The internet of vehicles is a growing trend as more and more people are interested in using technology to manage their vehicles. The internet of vehicles can allow drivers to access vehicle information, track the location of their vehicles, and control various functions of their vehicles from a remote location.

A recent survey by SkyQuest on global internet of vehicles market that included over 10,000 participants found that 93% of respondents are interested in using the internet of vehicles to manage their vehicle. This interest is likely due to the variety of benefits that can be gained from using the internet of vehicles. For example, using the internet of vehicles allows drivers to access vehicle information, track the location of their vehicles, and control various functions of their vehicles from a remote location.

This survey also found that 75% of respondents would also like to use the internet of vehicles for parking management. This is likely due to the fact that using the internet of vehicles can allow drivers to reserve a parking spot near their destination before they arrive. Additionally, using the internet of vehicles can allow drivers to pay for parking using mobile apps or online platforms.

It was also observed that that 60% of respondents would like to use the internet of Vehicles for navigation purposes.

Some other findings from the survey on global internet of vehicles market:

- 81% of drivers surveyed say they have used the internet of their vehicle at least once in the past month

- 55% say they have used the social media integration on their vehicle in the past month

- 59% have used apps on their car in the past

– 84% of respondents said that they expect increased efficiency from IoV systems

– 48% of respondent said that IoV systems will lead to reduced vehicle operating costs

SkyQuest has published a report on global internet of vehicles market. The report covers a detailed understanding about the consumers behaviors and what they want from the internet of vehicles. This would help the market participants in identifying the potential and incorporating the features into their vehicles. Moreover, the report provides a detailed market analysis that provides quantitative and qualitative data on consumer behavior, market dynamics, market trends, opportunities, challenges, and pricing analysis, among others. For more information, please.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/internet-of-vehicles-market

Top Players in Global Internet of Vehicles Market

  • NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

  • Intel Corporation (US)

  • IBM Corporation (US)

  • Apple Inc. (US)

  • Google LLC (US)

  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

  • Volkswagen (Germany)

  • Ford Motor Company (US)

  • Cloud Your Car (US)

  • Veniam (US)

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Telecommunication Market

Global Enterprise A2P SMS Market

Global In-Flight Entertainment System Market

Global Enterprise WLAN Market

Global Virtual PBX Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Walmart electric delivery vehicles hit the road

    Just weeks after signing an agreement to purchase 4,500 electric vehicles for its home delivery fleet, Walmart has begun deploying the Canoo vans in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex area for deliveries to Walmart+ in-home service customers to test and tweak their configuration before an anticipated nationwide rollout in 2023. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) signed a definitive agreement in mid-July to buy 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles from Arkansas-based manufacturer Canoo (Nasdaq: GOEV) with the option to purchase up to 10,000 units total. The pod-like vehicles will be used to deliver online orders in a more sustainable way, helping Walmart (NYSE: WMT) reach its goal of achieving zero emissions by 2040, the company said.

  • Warren Buffett Just Did Something He Hasn't Done This Century

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells stock, everyday investors and Wall Street professionals all pay close attention. The best news for investors is that following Buffett's trading activity, and riding his coattails, if you choose to do so, is pretty easy. A 13F provides an under-the-hood look at what money managers with at least $100 million in assets under management were buying, selling, and holding in the most-recent quarter.

  • Ex-Twitter security chief's whistleblower complaint is a 'godsend' for Elon Musk

    Twitter’s (TWTR) ex-security chief has filed a whistleblower complaint with claims that, if proven true, could make it easier for Elon Musk to walk away from his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company.

  • FTC drops Meta from antitrust suit, Pharmapacks to close, Tesla, Nio suspend EV charging in China

    Notable business headlines include the FTC dropping Mark Zuckerberg from Meta’s antitrust suit, Amazon seller Pharmapacks to close after failing to secure financing to remain operating, and Tesla and Nio suspending EV charging amid China’s power crunch.

  • Gas prices are going higher, even if demand drops: Trader

    Get your cheap gasoline while you can. After a 10-week streak of lower prices at the pump, an energy trader explains why higher prices are coming this fall.

  • Ford’s job cuts are just the beginning of another EV earthquake

    Electric vehicles, or EVs, promise a green automotive revolution, but this will not come without uncomfortable transitions in the labor force. Volkswagen (XE:VOW3) CEO Herbert Diess was fired in July 2022 in part due to conflicts with workers unions exacerbated by plans to reduce the workforce as part of the German car maker’s electrification efforts. Toyota’s (JP:7203) top executive warned that a rapid transition to EVs could cause millions of job losses in Japan.

  • This LNG Stock Surges After Natural Gas Price Spike

    LNG stocks traded generally higher Wednesday, a day after U.S. natural gas futures fell back from levels not seen since 2008. Prices rose on news of a key pipeline supplying gas from Russia to Europe. Prices fell back following a reported delay in the restart of Freeport LNG's Texas export terminal. Freeport LNG said Tuesday it anticipates partial operations to...

  • Should You Buy This Growth Stock Following a Major Approval?

    The past three years have been a southbound roller coaster for Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE). The small-cap biotech encountered a series of headwinds, losing 90% of its value. Should investors consider purchasing shares of this beaten-down biotech stock now?

  • Twitter whistleblower adds additional concerns to platform's lawsuit against Elon Musk

    Legal reporter Alexis Keenan outlines how security and user data information alleged by a whistleblower will impact Twitter's lawsuit against Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

  • Warren Buffett Boldly Loads Up On 4 Of His Best Stocks

    Warren Buffett likes to talk about buying more S&P 500 stocks when they're cheaper. But it turns out he's human, too.

  • JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly

    JPMorgan Chase says ongoing inflation and an outlook for sharply lower returns for investors means that retirees should toss the long-standing 4% rule. That's the rule that says retirees can safely draw down their savings by 4% per year without … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Kia, Hyundai recall more than 280,000 SUVs, advise parking outside due to fire risk

    Kia and Hyundai are recalling thousands of their 2020-2022 SUV models due to a fire risk. The manufacturers had not yet figured out a full repair.

  • Delays Keep Piling Up for Texas Steel Mill Critical to EV Transition

    (Bloomberg) -- Delays are adding up for a new Texas mill being built by one of the largest US steelmakers to supply metal for electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionJapan Set to Allow More Tourists to Enter; Ease Covid Test RuleSteel Dynamics

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Hikes FSD Price Even As Safety Probes Mount; BYD Seal Looms

    As safety probes step up, Tesla is hiking the FSD price. Deliveries of the BYD Seal, a Model 3 rival, start soon.

  • Big Oil’s Message to Investors: You’re Too Pessimistic

    Despite the recent rally, crude prices are down for August, and data suggests investors have reduced their involvement in oil and other commodity markets.

  • Siemens to Help Rebuild Venezuela’s Electricity Grid

    (Bloomberg) -- Venezuela is in talks with the global energy giant Siemens Energy AG to repair power plants as part of a government plan to rebuild a crumbling electricity grid plagued by constant blackouts and a lack of maintenance. Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech

  • 'I called him a jerk and walked out': Candidates share their worst job interviews ever

    They didn't get work, just some astonishing stories.

  • 10 Semiconductor Stocks that Pay Dividends

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that pay dividends. You can skip our detailed analysis of the semiconductor industry and its past performance, and go directly to read 5 Semiconductor Stocks that Pay Dividends. The U.S. semiconductor industry is the global market leader, making up 47% of global sales since the 1990’s, as […]

  • Apple employees claim they’re doing ‘exceptional work’ remotely as Tim Cook orders them back. They’re probably wrong

    A petition demanding “location flexible work” began circulating among Apple workers over the weekend.

  • These 10 stocks matter the most to hedge funds right now

    It wasn’t a great start to 2022 for hedge funds, but there’s hope for the second half of this year with this list of stocks that frequent the top 10 holdings of hedge fund portfolios