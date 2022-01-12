U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,726.35
    +13.28 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,290.32
    +38.30 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,188.39
    +34.94 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,176.06
    -17.95 (-0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.76
    +1.54 (+1.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.00
    +8.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    +0.42 (+1.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1451
    +0.0078 (+0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7250
    -0.0210 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3714
    +0.0080 (+0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5120
    -0.7980 (-0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,050.95
    +1,277.93 (+2.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,052.74
    +38.41 (+3.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.72
    +60.35 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.18 (+1.92%)
     

Interoperability for All: Redox Unites Healthcare through Unrivaled Network

·3 min read

Healthcare data exchange is standardized for all healthcare entities as Redox achieves industry-first saturation

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Redox, the company accelerating interoperability in healthcare, more than doubled its network reach in 2021, which includes 100% of the U.S. News and World Report's Top Hospitals. By becoming the widest-reaching interoperability solution for healthcare data exchange, Redox has attained a first-of-its-kind industry saturation. As a result, any payer, provider, or healthcare technology operating with Redox has the broadest access to data exchange with any other payer, provider, healthcare technology, and electronic health record (EHR) in the nation.

"Redox does what no one else in the industry can. We take the cumbersome task of healthcare interoperability, and we make it easy in every way. Full stop. Our customers learn that when they've tried to conquer interoperability themselves, it distracts from their bottom-line," explains Bryan Dunn, Redox VP of Product. "Companies find out quickly that Redox is the only interoperability solution that delivers both for where they are today and where they're growing. When Redox promises efficiency, we mean it."

This announcement comes after an expansive year for the 7-year-old company:

COVID Test processing: In 2021, 10% of all COVID tests in the US were delivered through the Redox network. As these billions of tests were rendered, Redox mediated their secure exchange into labs, hospitals, healthcare plans, and state health departments.

Series D funding: Meant to accelerate product innovation and meet the growing demands of the market, Redox received a new round of venture funding led by Adams Street Partners.

CMS compliance for payers: With Redox's platform, payers can now meet current and future CMS regulatory requirements. This enables connections with providers, partners, and healthcare technologies. As a result, payers can access the data necessary to unlock efficiencies, understand the breadth of member journeys, and improve care for their members.

Developer-focused FHIR® API: Redox's FHIR® API became healthcare's first and only platform for developers to access a test environment that simulates real, bi-directional data exchange before interacting directly with the EHR or other integrated systems. With Redox's FHIR® API, Redox customers can connect to a single FHIR-based API and exchange data with any health system, EHR, and legacy standard.

API for patient identifiers: Redox's Record Locator Service (RLS) simplifies the search for patient identifiers across health systems and makes it easy to stay current with changing patient demographics. Further, Redox can normalize patient demographic information across EHRs.

"Our vision is to build the reusable infrastructure needed in healthcare," states Redox CEO Luke Bonney. "As an industry, we know that innovation is empowered when interoperability is simple. Redox will continue to guarantee that it's done right."

FHIR® is a registered trademark of Health Level Seven International (HL7) and is used with the permission of HL7. Use of this trademark does not constitute an endorsement of products/services by HL7®.

About Redox

Redox accelerates the development and distribution of healthcare software solutions with a full-service integration platform to securely and efficiently exchange healthcare data. With just one connection, data can be transmitted across a growing network of 1,800+ healthcare delivery organizations and 300 independent software vendors. Members of the Redox Network exchange more than 20 million patient records per day, leveraging a single data standard compatible with more than 85 electronic health record systems. Redox exists to make healthcare data useful and every patient's experience a little bit better. Learn how you can leverage the Redox platform at www.redoxengine.com. Visit us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media contacts

Miona Short
miona@redoxengine.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interoperability-for-all-redox-unites-healthcare-through-unrivaled-network-301459844.html

SOURCE Redox Inc.

