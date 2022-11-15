U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

Interplay Learning Offers OSHA 10 and EPA 608 Training to Equip HVAC Techs With Essential Workplace Safety Skills

·3 min read

Business owners can protect their companies and their teams by helping entry-level techs earn EPA 608 certification and OSHA 10 credentials

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplay Learning, the leading provider of online and VR training for the essential skilled trades, is now offering video-based OSHA 10 and EPA 608 training designed to quickly and conveniently equip entry-level HVAC technicians with crucial workplace safety skills that help business owners protect and their companies and keep their teams safe.

Interplay Learning is now offering video-based OSHA 10 and EPA 608 training designed to quickly and conveniently equip entry-level HVAC technicians with crucial workplace safety skills.
Interplay Learning is now offering video-based OSHA 10 and EPA 608 training designed to quickly and conveniently equip entry-level HVAC technicians with crucial workplace safety skills.

The new offerings provide maintenance technicians online access to training and assessments for OSHA 10 and EPA 608 through Interplay Learning's innovative SkillMill learning solution, which provides more than 300 hours of online technical training and hands-on 3D simulations for the skilled trades.

With Interplay, business owners have the tools they need to help technicians earn their OSHA 10-Hour Card and EPA 608 certification online, including centralized tracking, video-based exam prep courses, study materials, knowledge checks, and assessment exams.

"Training from a provider you can trust is important when it comes to ensuring the safety of employees," said Doug Donovan co-found and CEO at Interplay Learning. "Interplay Learning's new OSHA 10 and EPA 608 training coupled with our award-winning technical training enables businesses to equip their entire team — including new technicians — with valuable workplace knowledge that will help them get more done in less time, reduce liability, and take on more jobs."

Interplay Learning is certified as an official EPA Technician Certification Program and can help new technicians earn certification quickly using online video training, practice tests, and live exam proctoring for the EPA 608 Universal certification.

To help entry-level workers pave the way to a safe and successful career, Interplay is partnering with CareerSafe, a best-in-class OSHA-authorized online outreach training provider, to deliver its OSHA 10 training and assessments. From OSHA basics to construction industry-specific workplace hazards, CareerSafe's online video-based training provides foundational knowledge about occupational safety and health standards for construction industry careers.

With flexible, on-demand course content, techs can learn at their own pace and according to their own learning style. Employers can track their team members' progress and results through one convenient, trusted platform.

Interplay Learning, a global provider of scalable, highly effective hands-on digital learning simulations for the HVAC, plumbing, electrical, solar and facilities maintenance industries, is building better training, better careers and better lives for its customers and their employees. Interplay Learning's digital experiential learning platform, SkillMill, conveniently turns any space into a training lab with short video courses, 3D simulations, knowledge checks, and other advanced features that prepare users to be job-ready in weeks, not years.

For more information, visit www.interplaylearning.com.

About Interplay Learning
Since 2016, Austin-based Interplay Learning has been building better training, better careers and better lives for its customers and their employees. Its award-winning online and VR training for the essential skilled trades, including HVAC, Plumbing, Electrical, Solar, Multi-Family Maintenance and Facilities Maintenance workforces, is scalable and more effective than traditional training methods. By leveraging immersive learning technology, Interplay's customers are able to train and practice hands-on learning from a desktop, phone, tablet or in virtual reality. The result is a highly trained employee who is job-ready in weeks, not years. Its digital learning platform, SkillMill, conveniently turns any space into a training lab with its short video courses, 3D simulations, knowledge checks, coaching and connectivity. Recent accolades include recognition by Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards in the Education, General Excellence and On the Rise categories. Welcome to the next generation of the skilled labor workforce. Visit www.interplaylearning.com to learn more.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
hripley@ripleypr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interplay-learning-offers-osha-10-and-epa-608-training-to-equip-hvac-techs-with-essential-workplace-safety-skills-301678109.html

SOURCE Interplay Learning

